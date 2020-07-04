Virtual Tour de France stage 1 – Live coverage

Zwift Tour de france: Stage 1

Zwift Tour de france: Stage 1

Hello and welcome to our first ever live coverage of a virtual race, stage 1 of the Virtual Tour de France.

In a normal year, we'd be bringing you live coverage of stage 8 of the real Tour de France, from Cazères to Loudenvielle, but with the COVID-19 pandemic meaning the race has been postponed to August and September, this Zwift reimagining of the Tour has sprung up to keep us occupied throughout July.

Stage 1 is set to get underway in half an hour, and there's a plethora of viewing options available. Check them out here in our 'how to watch' guide.

There are plenty of stars on the start list today, including Michał Kwiatkowski, Kasper Asgreen, Oliver Naesen, Mathieu van der Poel, Greg Van Avermaet, Mads Pedersen and Michael Matthews.

In the women's race we'll see Chantal Blaak-van den Broeck, Amy Pieters, Chloe Dygert-Owen, and Elisa Longo Borghini.

Check out the full start list for stage 1 here.

We're about to go live in just a few minutes. The excitement is palpable!