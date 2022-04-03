Virtual Superyacht 'La Piuma' Arrives In The World’s First Meta Marina In Time For Fashion Week

·3 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2022 /Meta Yachts, the specialist metaverse development company building ‘luxury beyond reality' experiences, has officially launched the world's first virtual marina in Decentraland. To mark the occasion, the company has made the high-fashion ‘La Piuma' superyacht available for a public demo with Forever21 wearables as a prototype, during the inaugural Metaverse Fashion Week.

‘La Piuma' is the first of a fleet of eight fully-functional three-dimensional superyacht NFTs, complete with meeting rooms, extended catwalks, digital wearables, a retail space, and offices. Each Meta Yacht is, in essence, a usable property that can sail between metaverses, marking them out as among the most unique NFTs on the market today.

The fashion superyacht will sit in its own private berth in the Meta Marina, which itself occupies 25 parcels of virtual land in the prized Fashion District in Decentraland: an enviable location that positions the marina and La Piuma at the heart of goings-on during the highly anticipated virtual Fashion Week event.

"The Meta Yachts team has worked tirelessly over the last few months to get ‘La Piuma' and the Marina ready for soft-launch in time for Metaverse Fashion Week. This is such a pivotal event in metaverse history. And to have our yacht there in the world's first Meta Marina makes it all the more exciting," said Meta Yachts co-founder, Thomas O'Nial.

‘La Piuma' is emblematic of the entire Meta Yachts fleet, sporting a unique design that's as alluring as it is functional. Each Meta Yacht follows a distinct theme, ensuring there's something for everyone across the eight vessels. The internal space is way bigger than meets the eye. Yacht owners are free to create any 3D world imaginable once onboard.

"We've already held discussions with several high profile luxury brands about acquiring La Piuma. We're also in conversations about the possibility of creating other bespoke designs. The demand for functional 3D yachts is evident. It's exciting to see Meta Yachts leading the way when it comes to their development," said Meta Yachts co-founder Raoul Milhado.

Following the launch of the Meta Marina, the team will soft-launch ‘La Piuma' during Fashion week itself, hosting an open yacht event at which an exclusive guestlist will enjoy a first glimpse of the extensive amenities offered onboard this distinguished yacht.

About Meta Yachts

Meta Yachts is the premier superyacht provider in the metaverse. The company has designed and built eight unique, fully-functional 3D superyachts, each showcasing a distinct concept. They've also created the Meta Marina: the world's first metaverse marina, serving as its headquarters. Meta Yachts is launching in Decentraland before the inaugural virtual Fashion Week, which starts on 24th March 2022.

Brands and buyers interested in acquiring a Meta Yacht should contact info@metayachts.club

For further information, please visit www.metayachts.club

