Virtual shows, drive-in fireworks, Farmers’ Market planned to celebrate Canada Day

Drive-in fireworks and a special July 1 edition of the Aurora Farmers’ Market are among the activities planned to mark Canada Day next Thursday.

Festivities get underway this Saturday, June 26, at 2 p.m. with a virtual Meet & Greet show hosted by Reptilia and featuring snakes, turtles, lizards and more – live from their home base in Vaughan. A second show is slated for Tuesday, June 29, also at 2 p.m.

Canada Day Paint Nights will be held over Zoom on the evenings of June 28 and June 29, and Speaking of Wildlife will host their popular virtual animal show on June 28 from 2 – 2.30 p.m., and again on June 2 from 11 – 11.30 a.m.

Black Creek Pioneer Village will host a series of virtual programs between June 28 and July 3, covering everything from Tea & Treats, to Cookies from the Creek, Maple Syrup and Flatjacks (yes, “flatjacks”), and Party in Your Parlour, a workshop exploring the fashions and fads of an 1800s party.

Food will be in focus on Canada Day with the Aurora Farmers’ Market returning to Town Park from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. In addition to favourite vendors, the Market is also the place to pick up fresh food kits for that perfect make-it-at-home Canada Day treat: Canadian French Toast and Market Fresh Frittata. Pre-registration is required for these kits at $20 for two people and $40 for four. Deadline for registration in Friday, June 25.

Feeling creative? Try your hand at in-person and virtual painting of 450 four-square-inch tiles that will form a community mural. All skill levels are welcome and the tile, paint and brushes will be supplied. In person sessions will take place June 30 and July 1, and curbside pickup of materials is a further option that will be available on June 30.

Following a drive-thru seniors’ picnic at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre on July 1 and a gaming tournament that will see Aurora registrants face off against Richmond Hill, Canada Day will culminate in a Drive-Thru Fireworks Display at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex. Pre-registration is required for this event and only the driver of the vehicle needs to do so. One registration per vehicle per household.

For more information on these and other Canada Day events, including how to register, visit aurora.ca/canadaday.

Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran