Are Virtual Showrooms the New Standard in Wholesale?

Trade shows and runway presentations may be staging a comeback, but with many, if not all, industry professionals unable to travel due to the pandemic companies must continue to rely on technology to showcase new seasons.

Virtual showroom technology has grown significantly in light of the pandemic, offering brands the ability to host wholesale appointments that capture the experience that a buyer would have had in-person. The immersive digital showrooms can be designed to look identical to a brand’s physical showroom and even allow the user to navigate the environment without the usual restraints and challenges that physical space encounters.

A report by WWD, early in the pandemic said the “implementation of virtual showrooms and livestreaming, which are already defining the shopping experience in China, will become the new standard.” These tools will enhance the proactive approach for digital sales and even keep customers updated with a brand’s latest news.

Concurrently, a statement made by PVH said, “COVID-19 brought a new urgency to the need to go to market with a digital showroom experience for the customer that’s viable in the current sales environment and also addresses ongoing efforts to improve our environmental footprint. Similar to consumers at retail, our wholesale customers are seeking and more cost and time-efficient selling tool solutions that meet their evolving needs.”

As the pandemic continues and new challenges are brought to light, PVH is just one company that is “actively using the power of virtual showrooms to create a more customized and interactive experience” with products.

Hatch

Hatch, part of PVH brands, was created at Tommy Hilfiger in 2015 and quickly “brought immense value to the company” in its ability to reduce samples, speed up time-to-market and ensure global brand alignment across the company’s wholesale selling. The success of Hatch eventually led to scaling the digital showroom across PVH brands and locations with an emphasis on Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. And more recently, the company has signed clients outside of the PVH umbrella.

“Digitization of wholesale selling is a key step toward a more sustainable and efficient future for fashion,” said Anne-Christine Polet, senior vice president, digital business ventures, Hatch and Stitch, PVH Europe. “And it can be done without losing the experience that brands still want to offer their customers. We see so many opportunities to enhance digital selling even more and convince more brands to join in this movement. Digital showrooms are a key element for brands to adapt to this ever-changing world. The flexibility the software offers while maintaining a great experience and connection with the buyer is what makes this so compelling, even beyond COVID-19.”

Joor

Joor established itself as one of the leaders in the digital wholesale space and offers a host of tools to support b-t-b selling, including its virtual showroom technology. In addition to 3-D imaging and video, features like The Edit let brands present style boards to buyers that allow for greater collaboration and customization. The company also offers Joor Passport, which scales the virtual showroom experience and re-creates trade show events for many global organizers.

“Ten years of integrated brand partnerships serve as the core of our industry-leading platform,” said Kristin Savilia, chief executive officer of Joor. “Other solutions are dependent on manual uploads thus limiting the ability and opportunity to participate in collaborative commerce. Joor’s fully digital ecosystem is the best solution for the advancement of both brands and retailers.”

Since launching in 2010, Joor has established an expansive network of more than 8,600 brands and 200,000 fashion retailers. The platform is particularly focused on the luxury segment, claiming to represent 75 percent of luxury brands on the market, and also offers a specific retail product that complements the brand product. With 24/7, 365-day accessibility, Joor’s platform aims to free the buying process from the traditional fashion calendar.

ByondXR

Industry veterans, Noam Levavi and Eran Galil launched ByondXR in 2016 with the goal of helping brands, wholesalers and retailers “go through the critical digital transformation that will let them lead and excel in an ever-changing environment.”

