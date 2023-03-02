Virtual Science Releases Innovative AI-driven Product Features for Healthcare Stakeholder Advisory Engagements which Enables Life Science Enterprise-wide Insight Generation and Faster Decision-making

Virtual Science
·2 min read
Virtual Science
Virtual Science

  • The enterprise features of this platform enable the collection of all advisory board data sets from multiple activities, countries and stakeholder groups which helps identify and act on new insights more efficiently and effectively.

  • Virtual Science’s medically-tuned AI features deliver qualitative and quantitative actionable insights and analytics regarding advisory board interactive activities.

  • The AI application removes the need for costly and time-consuming medical report writing.

  • This platform is enterprise-scalable and designed to empower global and local teams, ensuring thousands of colleagues across companies can quickly share knowledge and drive action, bringing treatment to patients faster.

LONDON, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headquartered in London and with operations in Europe and North America, Virtual Science creates cutting-edge software as a service (SaaS) in the life-science and healthcare sectors.

Tom Hughes, the CEO of Virtual Science outlines the impact that the AI platform is already having:

“We’ve developed a revolutionary approach to advisory board processes to help organizations move faster at scale, to make decisions that bring their treatments to patients that need them. This process can be continuous, and our medically tuned AI platform replaces the need for dependencies on complex medical writing to create an advisory board report.”

“It is a very exciting time for Virtual Science as we are working with world-leading pharmaceutical organizations. Senior leaders are seeing this approach as a smart way to speed up organizational decision-making, to get ahead of the competition.”

Chin Han Chen, Chief Technology Officer of Virtual Science and longtime expert in the field of AI, added:

“We have medically trained our AI platform to comprehensively capture and analyze healthcare stakeholder interactions. It is the first time that this technology has been used in the scientific advisory board setting, leading to smarter, faster enterprise-wide decision-making.”

Gathering healthcare stakeholder insights is often time-consuming, requiring a lot of deliberations and consultations. However, Virtual Science is working to help clients in the sector to enhance the process, ensuring a more seamless and faster process without compromising the quality of the decision or output.

These solutions equip life science teams to have compliant interactions with healthcare professionals, patient communities and decision-makers in a virtual environment that improves strategic decision-making.

For further information about Virtual Science visit: www.virtualscienceai.com.

About Virtual Science

Virtual Science is a global provider of external stakeholder interaction services in the pharmaceutical field, such as Advisory Boards. The company leverages its virtual platform and AI models to effectively enhance the engagement with stakeholders in R&D, Medical Affairs, Public Affairs, Pricing & Access, and Commercial life science and healthcare company functions.


Media Contact

Virtual Science
Andrew Donlon, Global Marketing Lead
United Kingdom, London
+44 (0)7919 172226
Andrew.donlon@virtualscienceai.com
www.virtualscienceai.com


Latest Stories

  • Here’s Why Both Ford and GM Have Shut Down Pickup Production

    The work stoppages are temporary—and for two very different reasons.

  • Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement

    Millennials have a lot to worry about right now, but don't let retirement get away from you! Keep putting cash aside in a dividend stock like this instead. The post Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • India's top court orders probe of Adani business group

    India’s top court on Thursday ordered an expert committee to investigate any regulatory failures related to the country's second-largest conglomerate, the Adani Group. The investigation was prompted by allegations made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report that accused Adani companies of engaging in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Shares in the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, and other affiliated companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value since Hindenburg issued its report.

  • 107,000 vehicles recalled by Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and BMW: Check latest car recalls

    Hyundai, Mercdes-Benz and BMW are recalling new model vehicles in the latest string of car recalls. Check affected cars here.

  • First Nations in N.B. sign agreement with one forestry company named in title claim

    FREDERICTON — Six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick have signed a memorandum of understanding with one of the companies named in a major lawsuit filed by the First Nations, who are seeking to reclaim title over large swaths of the province. The agreement in principle with forestry company AV Group NB outlines a path for a forest co-management model and for other economic development opportunities, representatives for the six nations said Tuesday. "It's much more of a symbolic gesture," sai

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway quietly made a $8.2 billion acquisition that taps into the electric-vehicle boom

    Berkshire bought Pilot, a truck-stop chain that has partnered with General Motors and Volvo to develop national EV charging networks.

  • Tesla says it will cut costs of next generation cars in half

    Tesla says it will cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles in half, largely by using innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories. CEO Elon Musk and other executives outlined the goals during a 3 1/2-hour investor day presentation at Tesla's Austin, Texas, headquarters Wednesday as they presented the company's third master plan. The changes could bring the cost of a new generation of vehicles to around $25,000.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • Nunavut judge blocks legal move by protestors who tried to sue Baffinland

    A group of Inuit who tried to get a legal injunction against Baffinland Iron Mines won't be allowed to do so. In 2021, Baffinland filed an injunction against a group that had temporarily blockaded the mine's airstrip. They won the injunction, banning protesters from obstructing mine operations. Then last summer, several individuals filed a counterclaim, arguing they had standing under the Nunavut Environment Rights Act to prevent the mine from emitting noise and dust pollution into the surroundi

  • Oil and gas investment in Canada to hit $40 billion in 2023, industry group says

    CALGARY — Investment in oil and gas production in Canada will jump by 11 per cent to hit $40 billion in 2023, the country's largest fossil fuel industry group said Wednesday. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said spending in the oilpatch in 2023 is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, three years after the arrival of COVID-19 decimated global commodity prices. “It feels pretty good. It’s a significant milestone for sure," said CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton. "It’s a pretty

  • Russia's oil and gas revenue plunged 40% in January as western sanctions take a toll, IEA says

    Russia's oil and gas exports pulled in $18.5 billion in January, a 38% drop from January of last year, according to IEA data.

  • Lithium Americas starts construction at Thacker Pass in Nevada

    Lithium Americas Corp said on Thursday it has begun construction at its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada. The company's announcement follows a federal court ruling from February that rejected claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife and allowed construction to start. The proposed mine has the potential to be North America's largest source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and would aid in U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies for the metal.

  • US SEC Plans to Keep Growing Crypto Unit as Enforcement Ramps Up

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may ramp up its recent surge of cases targeting crypto firms by once again boosting the size of its digital assets enforcement squad.

  • Facebook is set to take some managers' teams away, demoting them to new roles at the same level as former reports

    Facebook is being reorganized and managers are being demoted to be in direct competition with their former reports.

  • Meet the typical electric-vehicle buyer: A wealthy millennial trading in a luxury gas-powered car

    Electric vehicles are still expensive, and largely bought by wealthy millennial men. But the segment is starting to attract more mainstream buyers.

  • To avoid 'confrontation,' Ford applies for patent on self-repossessing vehicle technology

    Ford cars could repossess themselves when delinquent owners ignore car payment warnings, if the company's pending patent is approved.

  • Voyager Bankruptcy Judge Says He Is ‘Absolutely Shocked’ by SEC Objection to Binance.US Deal

    U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles appeared heavily skeptical about an attempt by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to stop a purchase by Binance US of assets of defunct crypto lender Voyager at a Thursday court hearing.

  • Russia's Avtovaz sales up 4.7% annually in Feb

    Avtovaz, Russia's largest car maker, said on Thursday that sales rose 4.7% on an annual basis in February, to a total of 23,437 vehicles. Traditionally reliant on Western parts and investment, Russia's car industry has been one of the hardest hit by Western sanctions and the fallout of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine. Overall Russian car sales collapsed by 58.8% in 2022, according to the Association of European Businesses, which collates sales data from all major manufacturers.

  • Oil edges up as record U.S. crude exports offset stock build

    Record high U.S. crude exports helped offset the market’s consternation over another weekly build in stockpiles, sending oil prices higher for a second day in a row. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for April delivery settled at $77.69 a barrel, up 64 cents, or 0.8%. London-traded Brent crude for April delivery settled at $84.31, up 86 cents or 1.03%.