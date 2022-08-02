‘Virtual’ nurses may be needed to meet 24/7 aged care staff mandate, top health executive says

Sarah Martin and Josh Butler
·4 min read

The Albanese government should consider allowing “virtual” nurses to help meet a new 24/7 staff mandate for aged care homes, a leading health executive says.

Martin Bowles, the chief executive of Calvary Health Care, says chronic staff shortages in the sector will it hard to meet the round-the-clock requirement and remote nurses should be considered.

The call comes after a bill legislating 14 aged care royal commission recommendations, including new funding, a staff code of conduct, and an independent pricing authority, became the first bill to pass the parliament under the new government on Tuesday.

Related: Aged care reform first bill to pass lower house under Albanese government

A separate bill to legislate Labor’s election promises on aged care, including the 24/7 nurse mandate, was introduced into the House of Representatives last week. The aged care minister, Anika Wells, said health department modelling found 869 more nurses were needed to fulfil that requirement, but others say the necessary number could be much higher.

Bowles, a former secretary of the department of health, said the workforce shortage was just one element of Australia’s struggling health system, and called for a shake-up of the funding model to avoid the crisis worsening in the fallout from the pandemic.

He said Calvary Health Care, which operates 14 hospitals and 72 aged care homes employing more than 18,000 staff, was keeping a close eye on the “practical implementation” of the new aged care legislation.

It will require a nurse to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a minimum of 40 minutes with a nurse each day for every resident from October next year.

Calvary Health Care CEO Martin Bowles.
Calvary Health Care CEO Martin Bowles. Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

Bowles said he was not confident the workforce would be available, echoing calls from other providers about the need for the government to consider exemptions, particularly in rural and remote areas.

“We still have to do a lot of work on that,” Bowles told Guardian Australia.

“There will not be enough nurses in this country at that rate, I would suggest, given all the other problems and and shortages around the country, so we will have to look at how we make this up.

“I actually think there is a real option here for a virtual care option, for virtual care nurses, so people who can be on call all of the time, if we’re not going to have enough nurses.”

Bowles is the former secretary of the health department and resigned from the Australian public service in 2017.

He said there was a need for the government to embrace IT-assisted healthcare measures to improve the functioning of the system, along with a deeper conversation about the need for reform.

“If we don’t do anything, well, we’re not going to collapse tomorrow,” he said. “But progressively this is going to get harder and harder and harder.

“The sustainability of the system will start to come into question, and we’re seeing it now with workforce and everyone is struggling with workforce around the world.”

On Tuesday, Wells flagged exemptions may be granted for regional facilities after a Senate inquiry into the bill.

Concerns for regional aged care

The Aged & Community Care Providers Association has called for exemptions from the 24/7 requirement for some facilities in rural and regional areas, citing concerns over their ability to attract staff.

Wells said the government was banking on a combination of pay rises, additional Tafe and university training places, and migration changes to attract more workers to the sector and address what she called “drastic” workforce shortages.

The federal government will write to the Fair Work Commission next week supporting a wage increase for aged care workers.

Unions want a 25% pay rise, but while the ministers haven’t backed that explicit number, Wells said the government was committed to paying for any pay boost.

“There are people leaving the sector and we need to bring them back,” Wells said.

Related: ‘Better for the entire country’: epidemiologists join growing calls to pay sick leave to casuals

She said some providers had conveyed their worries about meeting the 24/7 nursing requirement, and committed to those concerns being ventilated through a Senate committee process.

“People are concerned about regional and remote Australia,” she said.

Introducing the bill last week, Wells said there would be “a mechanism for exemptions or conditions to be specified in subordinate legislation”, with the final details to come after consultation with unions, providers, advocates and residents.

The bill’s explanatory memorandum notes that the royal commission recommended exemptions for providers in regional, rural and remote areas unable to recruit sufficient staff.

Wells said she was confident the sector will be ready for the new measures from 1 July next year, and that any exemptions would be limited to “thin markets”.

She also claimed that about 80% of aged care homes were already meeting the requirement for a nurse to be available at all hours, so the focus was on building up the capacity of the remaining 20%.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Canada has a long way to go to build back trust, parents and politicians say

    Parents say they're disturbed by Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations against elite players and politicians say the organization needs to do more to gain back the trust of thousands of hockey families. "It's very frustrating. Obviously, the story is pretty bad and trying to process that and talk to my own kids about it, it's difficult," said Dan Mellon, a hockey dad from Ottawa whose three kids, aged 18, 14, and 12, all play hockey. His oldest son played at a very high level, a

  • Venus Williams loses to Canadian Marino in return to singles play in Washington

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Venus Williams lost to Rebecca Marino of Vancouver on Monday in her return to singles play after more than a year away, a defeat the seven-time Grand Slam champion chalked up to being rusty Williams lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington in her first singles match since last August. “I didn’t think I played well a lot of the times,” Williams said. “Just trying to shake off some rust. That’s just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tou

  • Pendrith, Finau, in Detroit duel, tied for Rocket Mortgage lead

    DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are in a Detroit duel. Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “If we put together a good round, it might be a two-man race," Finau said. The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years. “I probably have more pressure just because I’ve never won before and T

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Astros upgrade roster with trades for 1B Mancini, C Vázquez

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros acquired first baseman Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-team trade Monday, and then added catcher Christian Vázquez in a deal with the Boston Red Sox. Houston moved speedy outfielder Jose Siri to the Tampa Bay Rays in the trade that netted Mancini. The AL West-leading Astros were in the market for a first baseman with Yuli Gurriel struggling this season. The 38-year-old Gurriel hit .319 to win the American League batting title in 2021, but has

  • CF Montreal in mourning over death of assistant coach Jason Di Tullio from cancer

    MONTREAL — Jason Di Tullio, an assistant coach and former player with CF Montreal, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 38. His death Thursday night was confirmed by the MLS club. “It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of our colleague, teammate, and friend, who left us far too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement. “Jason was a great player and a great man. "His energy was ever-present until his

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Senators, Mathieu Joseph agree to terms on four-year contract extension

    The Ottawa Senators have agreed to terms with forward Mathieu Joseph on a four-year contract extension worth US$11.8 million on Thursday. Ottawa acquired Joseph through a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Nick Paul in March. The 25-year-old recorded four goals and eight assists in 11 games with the Senators. He established career highs of 18 assists and 30 points in 69 total games played last season. Joseph, of Laval, Que., was drafted 99th overall in the fourth round of

  • Ticats outscore Alouettes in second half to capture 24-17 home victory

    HAMILTON — This time, Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats averted another second-half collapse. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Don Jackson scored second-half touchdowns as Hamilton held on for a 24-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. It was a victorious start to a stretch that will see the Ticats (2-5) play six straight (and seven-of-eight overall) against East Division competition. Dunbar Jr. and Jackson helped Hamilton outscore Montreal 14-11 in the second half. It marked the first

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car