Virtual London Marathon gives Ever Presents mixed feelings about 40th race

The 10 men who have run every London Marathon will have a different experience when they take on their 40th on Sunday.

While the elite athletes will compete in central London, everyone else will choose their own 26.2 mile route and use the official app to prove they have completed the distance.

It is not the celebration the Ever Presents were expecting for the special race but they have all chosen to run anyway.

Terry Macey, 72, a solicitor whose home and office are near the start line in Blackheath, south east London, said: “I’m looking forward to it. We have been doing the other business for 39 years, why not have a change?

“I think it’s very positive and a terrific solution.”

The youngest and fastest Ever Present is Chris Finill, 61, from Cranleigh, Surrey, who has run 37 out of the 39 in under three hours.

He said Sunday’s run will still mean the same even though he is running at nearby Dunsfold Aerodrome – which is owned by the Rutland Group and is often used to film Top Gear – rather than in central London.

Mr Finill said: “A lot of these marathons merge when you have run them since 1981.

“It can be hard to remember specific years but this year’s marathon will mean as much as other ones, maybe more, because it’s been held under very difficult circumstances.”

