Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. Has Entered into an Exciting New Partnership with Award Winning Future House Studios to Develop Augmented Reality Content

Denver, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) (“VRVR” or the “Company”), a multi-platform video gaming company is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Future House Studios (“FHS”) located in Pleasant Grove, UT. The two companies will jointly develop, and finance augmented reality attractions for Adventure Parks, Theme Parks, and other location-based entertainment venues.



The two companies are in early-stage discussions with several third-party customers to develop augmented reality experiences around the customers current attractions within their existing entertainment venues.

“We could not be more excited about this partnership with Virtual Interactive Technologies”, said Adam Sidwell, Founder and Head of Studio for FHS. He added, “we believe that there is large market for the kind of solution we are teaming with VRVR to create.”

“Future House Studios is a leader in AR and VR content creation” stated Jason Garber, CEO of Virtual Interactive Technologies. He continued; “our strategy is to team with best-in-class companies to develop exciting, engaging cutting edge content and FHS is a perfect fit.”

About Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

Virtual Interactives Technologies Corp. (www.vrvrcorp.com) is a Denver, Colorado based video game production, publishing, and technology company. The company currently has a portfolio of five video game titles which include: Carmageddon MaxDamage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary Enhanced Edition, Worbital, and Catch & Release VR. The Company develops video game projects to be release on various popular gaming platforms with an emphasis on mobile gaming, virtual reality, and other new and emerging gaming technologies. We look to team with existing game developers as well as offering our own expertise in development solutions, publishing, and marketing video game products. We are constantly engaged in finding ways to reinvest our royalty income streams into further growing our royalty contracts and intellectual property in the video gaming industry.

About Future House Studios

Future House Studios (www.futurehousestudios.com) is a metaverse creation company. The studio has assembled a team of incredible artists and technical directors from top film, game, and VR studios that include, but are not limited to, ILM, Weta, Disney, Pixar, Epic Games, Microsoft, Activision-Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Digital Domain, Within, and more. The Future House team members are experts at developing content and have vast experience creating blockbuster movies, AAA games, premiere VR and AR experiences, television series, and commercials. Future House has worked on some of the most renowned franchises in the world including: Star Wars, DC Comics, Marvel, Transformers, Avatar, and more. Partnered with a sibling company, Future House Publishing, the studio develops stories for television and film.

