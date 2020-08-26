Get a Mastercard® virtual account gift card of up to $200 with this epic Yahoo Mobile deal

In The Know is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. The product written about here is offered in affiliation with In The Know’s parent company, Verizon Media.

We've touched on just how easy Yahoo Mobile makes the process of transferring your current phone number over to the service and now, if you choose to subscribe via this method, you can get up to $200 in return!

Before we fill you in on all the details about this insane deal, let's go over a brief overview of just what Yahoo Mobile has to offer. Rivaling the best of the best in the "unlimited everything" space, Yahoo Mobile offers unlimited* data, talk and text starting at just $39.99 a month.

Shop: Yahoo Mobile, Starting At $39.99 A Month

Credit: Yahoo Mobile More

The service, dubbed the perfect phone plan for uncertain times, is a wireless subscription that provides these three highly sought-after elements (unlimited data, talk and text) with no contractual commitment. Further extending this "no strings" ethos, Yahoo Mobile also allows users to unsubscribe at any time.

Learn more in greater detail about what Yahoo Mobile has to offer, here.

One of the most frequently asked questions about this service remains, "How do I transfer my current phone number to Yahoo Mobile?" While the simple answer to this question can be found here, it should be known that taking this route, in addition to purchasing a new phone with the service, can score you a pretty epic perk.

Right now, if you sign up for Yahoo Mobile following these four steps, you will receive up to $200 via a prepaid Mastercard® virtual account after making two service payments.

Credit: Yahoo Mobile More

Here's what you need to do to snag this deal. There are two options: one that scores you $100 and another than scores you $200.

For the first option, sign up for Yahoo Mobile with your existing phone and transfer over your current phone number. Once this is done, your SIM card will be shipped to you the next day for you to insert into your current device. Once you receive your materials, simply activate your service and, after you've made two service payments, instructions to redeem your $100 Mastercard® Virtual Account will be emailed to you.

The second option is similar to the first. However, this one is for those who would rather purchase a new phone from the list of eligible devices after signing up for Yahoo Mobile and transferring over your phone number. Once you receive your new SIM card and new device, simply activate your service. After making two service payments, instructions to redeem your Mastercard® Virtual Account gift will be emailed to you. You can get up to $200 based depending on the phone you purchased.