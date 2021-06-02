Virtual Events - illuxi secures a Brightcove broadcast license

MONTRÉAL, June 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Intelligence illuxi is proud to be one of only a handful of independent firms to offer Brightcove's world-leading business video technology. Already well known for the scope and performance of the virtual events it designs, illuxi marks another milestone with the acquisition of a Brightcove license that allows it to offer high-resolution, broadcast-quality video of unparalleled reliability and quality to its customers.

This cutting-edge technology was also used for the broadcast of the Théâtre Espace Go virtual show last April, when some 100 artists took part in a fundraising event powered by the illuxi platform. The complex and highly colourful event had gathered over 5,000 spectators making its first virtual edition a great success.

"This new acquisition allows us to expand our offer for virtual events and target a more upscale market. Although this option is not available to everyone, we already have many requests from larger organizations and we are delighted to be able to provide them with this exceptional audio and video quality," explains Geneviève Desautels, CEO, illuxi.

"Brightcove technology allows for larger scale broadcasting, such as large events or shows, while still providing the best video experience. It is certainly an added value for our virtual event service offering. Virtual events will continue to play an important role in communication and marketing strategies even after the COVID pandemic," added Philippe Richard Bertrand, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at illuxi.

About illuxi

Intelligence illuxi helps organizations and professionals host, market and design online content, remote professional services and virtual events, and supports their digital transformation with its proprietary platform developed in Montréal. As an expert in interactive e-learning recognized for the quality of its customer service, illuxi acts as an accelerator and catalyst for the digital transformation of organizations.

www.illuxi.com

