ReportLinker

The global virtual customer premises equipment Market size is expected to grow USD 2. 8 billion in 2022 to USD 15. 3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40. 2% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market by Component, Solutions/Tools, Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04182974/?utm_source=GNW





By Deployment mode, the on-premises segment to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period

On-premises deployment refers to the deployment and availability of the vCPE software on the premises of an organization.Customers demand on-premises deployment of vCPE solutions as it helps control and maintain systems on the network.



Customers can implement certain restrictions and monitor the network while using the software.The on-premises deployment also ensures one-time investments, installation is one-time costs, and customers can get complete ownership of the infrastructure with one-time investments.



On-premises deployment of vCPE provides more functionality such as IPAM, NAT, Firewall, and QOS Policies are supported by vCPE VNFs at customer premises.



By Organization Size, the Large Enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are considered large enterprises.The adoption of the vCPE software among large enterprises is expected to increase in the coming years.



To manage infrastructure, applications, and data across traditional CPE and vCPE technologies, enterprises are implementing vCPE technologies.They have a substantial network infrastructure that allows them to coordinate daily operations with offices in different regions.



To reduce network downtime, vCPE offers a less expensive method of managing their entire network from a single location.



By Application, the data centers and telecom service providers segment is expected to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period

Data centers and telecom service providers are the most significant application areas in the V-CPE market.The amount of data generated in telecom companies are exceptionally large, which requires quality storage solutions and services.



The telecom service providers segment includes service providers who transport digital information or transfer data electronically over mobile networks.The segment includes all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), MNOs, CSPs, ISPs, wireless broadband or fixed wireless providers, and MVNOs.



These operators include players that provide carrier services/network services over the wireless network.Telecom operators are the prime buyers of vCPE solutions, covering approximately 65%–70% of the vCPE market.



Mobile operators face several challenges, such as updating the legacy systems to meet the current demands of end-users, intense competition, high CapEx and OpEx, and lower RoI. Hence, they seek scalable and cost-effective solutions. This, in turn, is expected to be the main reason for the rapid adoption of vCPE solutions and services by telecom operators. With V-CPE solutions, telecom companies can easily transfer their business functions from one geographic location to another. Also, they can use virtual CPE as a new way to deliver broadband services to business customers, along with most CPE functions such as routing, NAT, VPN, or firewall through a virtual environment.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 56%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 24%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 40%, Directors– 33%, Others*–27%

• By Region: North America – 32%, Europe – 38%, Asia Pacific – 18%, Middle East and Africa – 6%, Latin America – 6%

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the virtual customer premises equipment market. Key and innovative vendors in the virtual customer premises equipment Market include Cisco (US), HPE (US), Juniper Networks (US), Broadcom (US), IBM (US), Arista Networks (US), Dell Corporation (US), Ericsson (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), Intel (US), Wind River (US), RAD Data Communication (Israel), Huawei Technologies (China), Verizon (US), ADVA Optical Networking (Germany), Advantech (Taipei), Spirent Technologies (UK), Versa Networks (US), Anuta Networks (US), Parallel Wireless (US), Altiostar (US), NoviFlow (Canada), Cumucore (Finland), NFWare (US), netElastic Systems (US), VoerEirAB (Sweden), and Brian4net (Russia).



Research Coverage

virtual customer premises equipment market is segmented on component, solutions/tools, service, deployment type, organization size, application, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the virtual customer premises equipment market.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall virtual customer premises equipment market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04182974/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



