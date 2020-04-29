How Virtual Cinemas Saved Art Houses and May Stay After the Coronavirus Crisis

Whether it’s the Laemmle in Los Angeles or the Music Box in Chicago, your local art house theater has always been there to help preserve the theatrical moviegoing experience. And even before the coronavirus crisis, they depended on a shrinking but loyal audience of movie lovers to stay afloat. But with theaters shut down, art houses and the indie distributors that have supplied them found an unexpected solution in “virtual cinemas,” something that may change the indie landscape long term. With virtual cinemas, small-to-midsize distributors are able to release new movies for an at-home audience. And in an unusual show of solidarity and a noncompetitive environment, theaters and distributors alike have agreed to split ticket revenue 50/50. The model has seen immediate success and has effectively been adopted widely, with at least a half dozen distributors — such as Kino Lorber, Magnolia, Oscilloscope, Greenwich Entertainment, Strand Releasing, Film Movement and more — all offering their newest films through the same virtual cinema model. And with over 300 participating theaters, it’s likely you can support your local theater no matter where you live. Also Read: How to Stream 'Bacurau,' 'Corpus Christi' and Other Indie Films Through Your Local Art House Theater...

