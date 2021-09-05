From Virtual Cards to Poem Recitation, Here's How to Celebrate Teachers' Day Amid Covid-19

Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 in India. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the first vice-president of India and the second president of India. Apart from that, he is said to be an excellent educator who was much loved by his students. On this day, students do special things for their teachers.

Most schools and colleges across the country organise special Teachers’ Day events in which students do various activities dedicated to their teachers. Since all schools and colleges have been mostly shut for over one year now, there is no possibility of a physical celebration this year. However, it is during this time you can make your teacher feel special through the virtual medium.

Here are a few things that you can do to make your teacher feel special on Teachers Day 2021:

Virtual Cards

Under normal circumstances, you would have made a card out of paper and handed it to your teacher. This year, all you have to do is convert that effort into the digital medium. There are many apps and software through which you can make a variety of greeting cards to express your emotions for your teacher.

Recite a poem

You can record yourself while reciting a poem dedicated to the teachers. Further, if you wish to put in extra effort, you can write a poem share it with the teachers.

Send gifts

Even though it may not be possible for you to meet your teacher in person on this special day, you can still send them some cutesy gifts or bouquets. This will not only make them feel special and loved but will also give them a memory to hold on to.

Organise video call with your class

The majority of student-teacher interaction has been happening over video calls over the last year and a half. In such times, a Teacher’s Day special interaction over a video conferencing app will not only be a nice change for both you and your teacher but will also add to the day’s charm.

Call your teacher

This is the most cliche yet the most heartwarming and easy thing that you can do to make your teacher feel special. Call them up and tell them how much they mean to you and how important their role is in your life.

