Virtual beekeeping is buzzzing in 2021
People have turned to nature for solace and escape throughout the pandemic, whether it's been heading out for more walks, becoming obsessed with Winterwatch or taking part in the Big Garden Birdwatch.
But have you heard of virtual beekeeping?
Attendance to online beekeeping events grew tenfold in 2020 and it's not showing any signs of waning, according to Eventbrite.
The figures show that many people took up beekeeping for the first time in 2020, with 20,000 beginners joining professional and well-skilled beekeepers at virtual events. As well as hands-on keeping tutorials, the virtual sessions included Q&As, webinars and lectures from top bee ecologists, gardeners and charities on topics such as bee population decline, how to attract bees into the garden and how to make money from beeswax.
You can see a list of upcoming virtual bee events here.
Sabeha Mohamed from Eventbrite said: “This increase in attendance to bee and beekeeping events during the pandemic can be seen as a clear expression of the UK’s enduring passion for bees and a possible surge in eco-consciousness as we reassess our priorities. Online events are, of course, easier to attend making them more accessible to more people."
Shivani Rinck, President of The Friends of the Bee Society (launched to raise awareness and interest in bees among younger generations) said: “It’s fantastic to see that thousands of people have been interested in finding out more about this now endangered species during lockdown. We’ve seen a huge increase in interest in our bee and beekeeping events since they went online; bees have been declared the most important living beings on this planet and it’s essential that we take great care of this species.”
It's not just bees that have got the nation buzzing over the last 12 months, as Brits want to upskill and become more self-sufficient. In April 2020, the British Hen Welfare Trust started to receive an average month's worth of enquiries in just two weeks and its waiting list for people to rehome hens grew to a record 20,000 names.
"Without doubt COVID-19 has increased interest further still," BHWT founder Jane Howorth told Sky News. "A lot of people have been thinking about keeping hens for some time, others simply want to have a supply of fresh eggs at the bottom of the garden.
"Caring for them provides structure to the day; they love nothing more than to indulge in a little chicken chat with you, and gentle clucking is very therapeutic and calming."
Gardening, birdwatching, stargazing, cycling and hiking have all become more popular during the pandemic and we really hope these healthy, mindful hobbies continue to gain momentum for years to come.
Looking for some positivity? Get Country Living magazine posted through your letterbox every month. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.
You Might Also Like