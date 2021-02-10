Virtual beauty: A guide to trying and buying makeup in a pandemic

(IMAXTree)

Back in the days of Avon, it wasn’t uncommon to hazard a guess at a foundation shade in the hope that it would magically suit your skin colour (it rarely did).

And while beauty has, thankfully, come a long way since those blotchy-skin days, thanks to a certain Miss Rona, buying make-up has assumed its former and far more difficult status. After all, isn’t the beauty (pardon the pun) of buying make-up, nipping to the shop, swatching it on the back of your hand and taking your time poring over which shade, texture, undertone and product you’d like? So, where do we beauty buffs go to buy make-up online nowadays?

Well, thanks to the ‘Zoom boom’, a host of beauty behemoths have enhanced their virtual services to help customers virtually buy make-up. It’s about time they did too. Selfridges reported that beauty has been by far its strongest category since lockdown 1.0, while at Net-A-Porter, it was up 158 per cent in the second half of March 2020 compared with 2019. That being said, sales of make-up have unsurprisingly taken a hit since the pandemic began.

LVMH’s cosmetics and perfume revenue took an 18 per cent hit in the first quarter, compared with the same period in 2019, L'Oreal’s sales were down 4.8 per cent in 2020 from 2019, with the beauty behemoth reporting its sharpest decline in sales in Western Europe.

But if 2019 was the year AI was first being ushered through the door by the beauty industry, 2020 was the year it enjoyed a heady ascent to the tops of every brand's wish lists, and oh how it’s reaping the rewards now. Bobbi Brown, Charlotte Tilbury, and Trinny London all expanded their AI offerings last year in the midst of the pandemic, to make virtually trying and buying make-up totally foolproof.

So, before you venture anywhere near the checkout, here are a few tips and tricks to help you virtually buy make-up in the right shade, and from the right place. You can thank us later.

How to buy foundation online

Arguably the hardest component of a beauty line-up to get right without trying first, luckily for foundation fanatics, there’s help at hand. For websites to check out which will help you match your skintone to a foundation from a brand, check out Findation.com and MatchMyMakeup.com.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

Charlotte Tilbury launched its virtual services last year, one of which offers customers free one-to-one 10-minute consultations with the brand’s Beauty Pros, all of which have been trained by Charlotte herself. The consultations range from ‘Confidence-Boosting Make-Up Secrets’ to ‘Hypnotise Tricks’ and ‘Foundation Experts.’

Given that its deliciously mattifying - but not dulling - Airbrush Flawless Foundation comes in a spectrum of 44 shades, there is guaranteed to be something for everyone.

Charlotte Tilbury

£34 | Charlotte Tilbury

Trinny London BFF Cream SPF 30

Trinny London has added to its already-existing Match2Me innovation – which sees you enter your skin colour, eye colour, hair colour in order for it to match you to a whole suite of products – by offering £25 virtual appointments with its make-up artists, who will match you up with the right shades and products for your skin type.

"At the moment there is a feeling with makeup that less is more," states Trinny Woodall, founder of Trinny London. "What that means to me is creating a makeup base that makes people think you have changed your skincare routine as it looks fresh and dewy. This looks great through the screen and in real life. Our BFF range does just that."

Trinny London

£35 | Trinny London

Bobbi Brown Skin Longwear Fluid Powder Foundation

Bobbi Brown is also innovating. The brand has noticed a 50 per cent spike in searches for its virtual tool, which involves you selecting your shade range – from light to dark – so that it can send you a booklet of six shades, in order for you to find The One. “Right now clients are looking for looks that are fresh, quick and easy to apply,” says Warren Dowdall, Senior Pro Artist at Bobbi Brown, who recommends the brand’s Skin Longwear Fluid Powder Foundation. “People are loving multi-purpose products that will help them lift their look in seconds.”

Bobbi Brown

£28 | John Lewis & Partners

How to buy eye make-up online

Struggling to look awake during your umpteenth Zoom call of the week? Aren’t we all. Employ the use of eyeliners, shadows, and mascaras to help perk up tired peepers.

Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon

If a ten-minute allotment still feels a bit slap-dash to you, then opt for Tilbury’s Virtual Try-On service, which uses AI to preview the brand’s spectrum of make-up on your own face. Its Colour Chameleon eyeshadow pencils – which double as both sultry and smudgeable eyeshadows and slightly slicker eyeliners – are crafted especially to accentuate green, blue, brown and hazel eyes for both day and night (although there's little differentiation between the two nowadays). We swear by the universally lovely Bronzed Garnet for whenever our eyes need a slight pick-me-up.

Charlotte Tilbury

£19 | Charlotte Tilbury

Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow

At the start of January, Pinterest debuted its first augmented reality tool on its app, which enables users to virtually try-on eyeshadows from Lancome, YSL, Urban Decay, and NYX Cosmetics. “The future of shopping will rely on online shopping experiences that are similar to that of in-store and complement that joy we find in browsing, seeing curated collections, and trying on products until we find what’s best for us,” Pinterest said in a statement at the time.

Having lost several hours to tinkering around with the tool ourselves, we found ourselves drawn to Urban Decays’ Moondust Eyeshadow in Solstice which looked as popping on our eyes IRL as it did virtually.

Feel Unique

£16 | Feel Unique

How to buy lipstick online

Finding a pout-perfect lippie virtually is no small feat; while Charlotte Tilbury’s revered nude Pillow Talk hue looks good on pretty much all skin tones, lipstick is just too personal for a one-size-fits-all approach. Some like it matte, some like it not. Some like it nude, some like it not.

Trinny London Lip Luxe in Pookie

"Thinking about the world we live in today, many of us are working from home on Zoom, so definitely think about a brighter lip colour so it really stands out," says Woodall. "Embrace a bright pink, peach or even a red instead of your everyday natural colours. My current favourite is the Trinny London Lip Luxe in Pookie."

If Pookie's not for you, use Trinny's Match2Me system to help you find another of the brand's pots of pout perfection.

Trinny London

£22 | Trinny London

MAC Cosmetics Taupe Lipstick

MAC Cosmetics’ virtual try-on tool enables you to virtually try on over 800 lipstick shades using either an existing photograph of yourself or your webcam to try them on in real-time. Input whether you have a light, medium or dark skin tone, and which lipstick tones and textures you tend to lean towards. We ended up with Taupe, a muted reddish taupe-brown hue that provides serious nineties vibes.

MAC Cosmetics

£17.50 | lookfantastic

