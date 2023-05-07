Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.24

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will pay a dividend of $0.24 on the 15th of June. The dividend yield will be 5.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Virtu Financial was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 4.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Virtu Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Virtu Financial's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The payments haven't really changed that much since 8 years ago. Virtu Financial hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Virtu Financial May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. However, Virtu Financial's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Virtu Financial's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Virtu Financial that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here