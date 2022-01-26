Virsec Delivers an End to Attacks on Server Infrastructure and the Software Supply Chain

Virsec
·9 min read

New Deterministic Protection Platform (DPP) by Virsec Maps Exactly What an Organization’s Software is Supposed to Do and Immediately Stops What it Should Not

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virsec today announced its Deterministic Protection Platform (DPP), ensuring better protection against all known and unknown threats to software workloads, and reducing threat actor dwell time from minutes to milliseconds, with true protection and runtime observability. Combining the broadest attack coverage and highest accuracy in the industry, DPP by Virsec protects server workloads across the entire runtime stack, eliminating false positives, when deployed on bare metal, virtual machines (VMs), containers, or in the cloud.

DPP by Virsec is the next evolution of the company’s flagship and award-winning Virsec Security Platform (VSP), which was the first solution that could truly eradicate threats to the software workload at runtime in real-time. DPP by Virsec makes security response obsolete by improving the protection that conventional, probabilistic solutions simply cannot:

  • Full application stack protection at runtime, automatically protecting vulnerable workloads covering all facets including applications, files, processes, and memory space that are typically targeted by attackers.

  • Only trusted execution is allowed, ensuring zero adversary dwell time and stopping an attacker’s malicious actions within milliseconds against both known and unknown threats—specifically protecting against ransomware, remote code execution, supply chain poisoning, and memory-based attacks.

  • Uniquely detects advanced attacks at the web, host, and memory levels that bypass Extended/Endpoint Detection and Response (X/EDR), Web Application Firewall (WAF), Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS), Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), and Antivirus (AV) solutions. It can reduce, or entirely negate, the need for patching.

  • With its read-only approach to mapping the software workload, DPP by Virsec does not harm applications while providing true protection. This unique approach also allows for fast deployment, performance maintenance, and automation at scale.

“Security practitioners are exhausted at the failed promise of ‘protection’ when many vendors merely offer alerts after an attack on their applications. As we’ve seen with Log4j, PrintNightmare, and other recent attacks, this approach is not working,” said Dave Furneaux, Cofounder and CEO of Virsec. “When we founded Virsec, we took a ‘first principles’ approach to protect software, regardless of the attacker’s preferred exploit or attack method. Now, the name of our platform says it all–-we can determine what your software is supposed to do and immediately stop any attack.”

Attacks continue to increase exponentially. In 2020, the FBI saw more than 2,000 ransomware incidents, and more than a 200% jump in ransom demands in 2021. Software vulnerabilities continue to plague legacy and modern systems and the commonality among these events is that they target – and in many cases hide within – software at its fundamental levels on hosts and in memory. In fact, on its 20th anniversary, OWASP updated its top 10 most critical risks to applications and added a new category, Software and Data Integrity Failures. Attackers are constantly changing their techniques. EDR and other traditional tools don’t protect against the “attack-of-the-week.” A new approach is needed.

DPP by Virsec secures the full-application stack – web, host, and memory – at runtime, regardless of application type or environment. This deterministic approach to security ensures precision protection for legacy unpatched workloads, consolidated VMs and containers, and provides runtime web application protection and application control. The platform’s coverage for all of these use cases helps organizations achieve better protection, reduce the cost of operations, and ensures continual compliance, aiding their overall business outcomes.

Today, Virsec has public sector and commercial customers around the world, including the healthcare, financial services, retail, energy, and insurance sectors.

Availability
DPP by Virsec is available now via an annual subscription. To learn more about how DPP can benefit your organization, request a demo or download the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) Report, “First Look: Deterministic Protection Platform by Virsec.”

SUPPORTING QUOTES
“The world has been far too patient with security vendors who claim to protect against the unyielding ransomware and remote code execution attacks crippling our businesses. Traditional approaches simply do not work. Any CISO or CIO needs to be able to walk into the CEO’s office or the boardroom and confidently say that they can not only protect against these attacks but can stop them, within milliseconds, before they do any damage. Virsec is the only company that can give these tech leaders the confidence to say ‘Yes!’” -- John Chambers, Former Chairman & CEO, Cisco, and CEO, JC2 Ventures

“Deterministic protection is a game-changing paradigm to reliably protect the software workloads from known and unknown security threats, in contrast to probabilistic methods, security alerts and post-damage delayed response systems. Virsec’s pioneering innovation in DPP can be the next standard-of-care for an organization’s critical software workloads.” -- Rehan Jalil, CEO, Securiti and Board Member at Virsec.

“A rule of thumb when it comes to defending your organization from advanced threats is that trust is simple, and deception is complex, and Virsec has built a platform that understands this. They have applied what advanced reverse engineers do with malware analysis, but in real-time, to understand what the expected response should be for a trusted environment and identify the difference when a threat tries to breach that trust. We talk about NextGen EDR quite often, but if there is a word that is beyond NextGen, DPP is it.” – Lance James, CEO Unit 221B

“Conventional, probabilistic security tools that require prior knowledge like signatures, make it hard for organizations to detect and prevent attacks and even harder to investigate and remediate attacks after they occur. Virsec technology protects critical application workloads from the inside against advanced attacks that often bypass conventional security. Deep application awareness and automated deterministic protection at runtime can derail advanced attacks instantly across the entire attack surface. In its evaluation of Deterministic Protection Platform by Virsec, ESG observed first-hand how Virsec’s technology automatically maps acceptable execution across workloads, without the need for signatures, tuning, or learning to deliver security that is effective and easy to manage, and that simplifies compliance.” -- Tony Palmer, Principal Validation Analyst, ESG

“For the past year, SHBC has used the deterministic platform by Virsec to protect more than 100 servers from ransomware, SQL injections, and other threats. When our applications begin to deviate from their intended actions, the Virsec platform immediately detects the change and provides real-time notifications so we can remove the threats. In addition to providing a critical layer of security, the deterministic protection platform also gives our servers more power and helps them run more efficiently. Based on the success of the tool, we hope to add additional servers this year.” -- Adnan Masri, IT Manager, SHBC.

“Servers are among the most critical targets for cyberattacks. We have collaborated with Virsec to leverage their runtime protection solutions to add advanced protection capabilities for our customers.” – James M. / Raytheon Intelligence & Space

“There are a set number of conditions or outcomes that can take place when your software runs: sometimes that's a high number, but it is finite. That means we can always know what the software should do, or what ‘known good’ looks like. Virsec learns what your software should do and knows if your code attempts to do something outside of ‘known good’. When you can map and track your ‘known good’, you are automatically protected and can respond quickly. However, not knowing can allow attacks to persist and the business impact can increase. With Virsec, you always know.” -- David Reilly, Former CIO Bank of America, Global Banking and Markets

"All entities (enterprises and commercial software companies) must improve their practices to protect the software supply chain vulnerabilities, and this includes adding deterministic protection to the software itself in runtime across all workloads. I chose the most mature software protection capability available today, Virsec, and the results are impressive." -- Jim Routh, Former CISO/CSO at many Fortune 100 companies in Healthcare & Financial Services

“We were looking to secure our legacy environments and had the option to leverage multiple tools across the stack, resulting in complex architecture and deployment model. Above all, we wanted to avoid any performance impact on user-facing applications i.e., compromising user experience for security. Virsec’s value proposition of delivering deterministic protection across host, memory, and application runtime as a package deal was exciting for us to evaluate while driving simplicity and performance. Above all, Virsec provided capabilities that worked out-of-box without requiring much configuration and tuning, keeping the TCO lower.” -- Gaurav Sood, Associate Director, Corporate Security, Cognizant

“Getting involved with up-and-coming startups that will change the world is why Talons Ventures exists, and I look to revolutionary teams that will change the way we are securing organizations’ most sensitive systems and data. Enter Virsec, and their new, and correct, design. Virsec’s deterministic approach enumerates what software is supposed to be doing and stops it from doing what it is not supposed to do. It is literally what we should have always done, and it’s finally here.” -- John Stewart, President, Talons Ventures and former SVP, Chief Security & Trust Officer, Cisco

“Clearly, we have to approach protection against cyberattacks in a different way; the tools and techniques that were used for the last decade are not going to provide real-time protection against today’s attacks like Log4j, PrintNightmare and SolarWinds. Virsec’s new approach to protecting server workloads with their Deterministic Protection Platform (DPP) really strengthens protection in a new way that changes the game.” – Marine Wilking, Global Head of Security and IT Risk Management, Wayfair

About Virsec
Virsec is on a mission to make security response obsolete. Taking a ‘first principles’ approach to protection, Deterministic Protection Platform (DPP) by Virsec automatically and consistently maps exactly what your software is supposed to do and stops, in milliseconds, any deviations -- preventing attackers from leveraging vulnerabilities to execute control and run malicious code. DPP by Virsec is a proven technology that enables leading government and commercial organizations around the world to protect their server workloads, at runtime, against ransomware and other known and unknown threats, reduce operating costs and meet key compliance requirements. Virsec is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices all over the world. For more information, please visit https://www.virsec.com.

Media Contact:
CHEN PR for Virsec
Kayla Armstrong
karmstrong@chenpr.com
781-672-3148


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • 3 flips for Hirano but a 4th win for James at Winter X

    ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Ayumu Hirano landed the triple cork. Scotty James rode away with the win. The calculus on the halfpipe remained hazy as ever Friday night when James notched his fourth career victory at the Winter X Games even though he didn't attempt snowboarding's most-difficult trick. The question heading into the Olympics is whether it's even worth it. Less than five weeks after becoming the first to do it in competition, Hirano again landed a triple-flipping jump on his first trick. But,

  • Rams on brink of Super Bowl despite struggling to close wins

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third straight week, the Los Angeles Rams took a huge early lead. For the second time in those three weeks, they subsequently gave it all away. The Rams (14-5) got away with it in the divisional playoff round in Tampa Bay, thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp impressively setting up Matt Gay's winning field goal as time expired on their 30-27 victory. “What an interesting game,” coach Sean McVay said. “What an amazing sign of resilience. A lot of things didn't go

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Appleton, Grubauer lead Kraken to 5-3 win over Panthers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday night. Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games. Seattle swept both games this season against the Panthers, who entered t

  • Australian Open: Canada's Auger-Aliassime drops five-set heartbreaker to Medvedev

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals. The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory. A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be close

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher erased from his OHL team's record books

    Reid Boucher recently pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor for an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in 2011.

  • Penguins' Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh's 3-2 shootout victory over the Jets. Blueger left a trail of blood as he skated slowly from behind the Winnipeg net to the Penguins' bench. The game was delayed several minutes while crews cleaned up the ice. The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals a

  • Canadian bobsled pilot Justin Kripps a cool customer

    Justin Kripps is the quiet eye in the hurricane. Amid the tension and testosterone brewing at the top of a sliding track before a men's bobsled race, the Canadian pilot exudes a calm that belies imminent explosion of muscles and speed. "The saying 'ice in the veins,' that is something he embodies," his crewman Ben Coakwell said. "Kripps is very … it's like in basketball. You're doing something pretty explosive because you're dribbling a ball and running around, but then you go to take a jump sho

  • Malachi Flynn's dad blasts Raptors coach Nick Nurse for alleged treatment of his son

    "Why would you treat a good person like that?" Eric Flynn wrote on Facebook about Nick Nurse's relationship with Malachi.

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Hockey docuseries on 1972's legendary Canada-USSR faceoff heads to CBC

    TORONTO — A four-part documentary series about 1972's legendary Canada-USSR hockey battle is bound for CBC. Producers say "Summit 72" — the series' working title — presents "the definitive story" of the legendary eight-game Summit Series, which marks its 50th anniversary this September. Each hour-long episode will examine the legacy of the Cold War-era faceoff, a nail-biter between cocky Canadian stars caught by surprise by their well-conditioned Soviet Union rivals. The docuseries is set to pre

  • Canadian ice dancers Gilles and Poirier hope 'long and winding road' leads to podium

    Coach Carol Lane had her back turned when Paul Poirier's blade caught an edge in practice. He and partner Piper Gilles were doing twizzles, a technically difficult ice dance element that requires perfect synchronicity, but not one that often results in catastrophic injuries. It's an element they've done countless times in their careers. But Poirier's blade stayed put in the ice, and his body kept going. "I remember it vividly," Lane said of that practice back in May of 2013. "We heard him go dow

  • Vikings interview 49ers' DeMeco Ryans after win vs. Packers

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Sunday for their head coach vacancy, the eighth candidate to meet virtually with the organization. Ryans directed a remarkable performance by the 49ers defense on Saturday in a 13-10 victory at Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs. The 49ers will play at Los Angeles next weekend in the NFC championship game. The 37-year-old Ryans is in his first season as defensive coordinator a

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • For Nodar: Georgian luge family makes a return to Olympics

    Luge is Saba Kumaritashvili’s family business. His great-grandfather is credited with bringing the sport to their homeland, the former Soviet republic of Georgia, more than a half-century ago. His father runs the national federation, as his relatives have for decades. At home, his family is synonymous with sliding. At the Olympics, his family is synonymous with sadness. He qualified for the Beijing Games with hopes of changing that. It’s been 12 years since his cousin, Nodar Kumaritashvili, died