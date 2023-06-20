Virna Jandiroba injured; Tatiana Suarez to face former UFC champ Jessica Andrade in Nashville

Tatiana Suarez has a new opponent for the upcoming UFC event in Nashville, Tenn.

Suarez (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) was originally scheduled to face Virna Jandiroba on Aug. 5. However, Jandiroba has been forced out of the bout due to a knee injury, and former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (24-11 MMA, 15-9 UFC) will fill in to face Suarez. MMA Junkie confirmed the details of Jandiroba’s injury following an official announcement of the fight change by the promotion Tuesday.

The UFC Fight Night event takes place at Bridgestone Arena and is headlined by a bantamweight matchup between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Suarez, 32, returned to action in February after nearly four years on the sideline due to injuries. At UFC Fight Night 220, she submitted Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight bout to remain undefeated. Despite the success, she relayed her plan to move back to strawweight for her next outing.

Andrade, 31, will look to halt a two-fight stoppage skid. The former strawweight champion was submitted by Erin Blanchfield in February, and then fell to Yan Xiaonan by TKO in May. Prior to the setbacks, Andrade won three straight, including a pair of stoppages of Cynthia Calvillo and Amanda Lemos.

With the change, the lineup for the UFC event on Aug. 5 includes:

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Damon Jackson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Ion Cutelaba vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Jake Hadley vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Kyler Phillips

Asu Almabaev vs. Ode Osbourne

Carlston Harris vs. Jeremiah Wells

Steve Garcia vs. Sean Woodson

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie