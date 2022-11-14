Viridian Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates

- Significant and rapid improvement in both signs and symptoms of TED at week 6 after two infusions of 20 mg/kg VRDN-001; generally consistent with 10mg/kg results at week 6 -

- Global Phase 3 THRIVE clinical program initiated -

- Ended 3Q 2022 with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $431M providing cash runway into the second half of 2025 -

- Conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET -

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022 and provided corporate updates.

Earlier today in a separate news release, the Company announced topline clinical data from the first two cohorts in its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of VRDN-001, an IGF-1R antibody, in patients with thyroid eye disease (TED).

“The positive VRDN-001 clinical data reported today reinforces our conviction in the potential for VRDN-001 to deliver improved care for patients suffering with TED. Across all efficacy measures, VRDN-001 continues to deliver a rapid, compelling, and clinically meaningful improvement for patients after just two infusions,” said Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and CEO of Viridian Therapeutics. “We have continued our rapid momentum with the recent initiation of our Phase 3 THRIVE program as we accelerate our portfolio of IV and SC TED assets towards approval.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $431.3 million as of September 30, 2022, compared with $197 million as of December 31, 2021. The Company believes that its current cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into the second half of 2025.

In August 2022, the Company offered and sold 11,352,640 shares of the Company’s common stock at a public offering price of $23.50 per share, and 28,084 shares of Series B non-voting convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a public offering price of $1,566.745 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $311.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

Earlier in 2022, the Company entered into a debt financing agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc. for up to $75 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Viridian drew an initial $5 million at closing. An additional $20 million is available at the Company’s request through June 15, 2023, with an additional $25 million available upon the Company’s achievement of certain milestones, and the remaining $25 million available subject to final lender approval. The Company is under no obligation to draw funds in the future.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $22.1 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared with $8.1 million for the same period last year. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily driven by personnel related costs, clinical trial costs for VRDN-001 and VRDN-002, as well as costs related to our preclinical programs and manufacturing costs for all of our programs. Research and development expenses were $61.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $34.5 million for the same period last year. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily driven by personnel related costs, license fees, clinical trial costs for VRDN-001 and VRDN-002, as well as costs related to our preclinical programs.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $8.9 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared with $6.2 million for the same period last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was driven by increases in personnel-related costs, including share-based compensation charges, as well as higher consulting expenses, and professional and license fees.

General and administrative expenses were $25.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $18.9 million for the same period last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was driven by increases in personnel-related costs, including share-based compensation charges, as well as an increase in consulting expenses and professional service fees.

Net Loss: The Company’s net loss was $28.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $14.0 million for the same period last year. The increase in net loss was driven by increased operating costs, as described above.

Shares Outstanding: As of September 30, 2022, Viridian had approximately 56,217,886 shares of common stock outstanding on an as-converted basis, which included 40,244,355 shares of common stock outstanding and an aggregate of approximately 15,973,531 shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of 188,381 and 51,210 shares of Series A and Series B preferred stock, respectively.

Conference call and webcast
The Company will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the topline data for VRDN-001 and VRDN-002. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-407-0789 for domestic participants and 1-201-689-8562 for international participants. The conference ID is 13732927. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the “Events” page in the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics website. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will also be available on the website.

About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). VRDN-002 is a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody and incorporates half-life extension technology. VRDN-003 is an extended half-life version of VRDN-001. Both VRDN-002 and VRDN-003 are designed for administration as convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injections. TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or other similar terms or expressions that concern the Company’s expectations, plans and intentions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s expectations, strategies, plans and intentions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the potential efficacy and safety of VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 for the treatment of TED; the relationship between the results from the positive data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of VRDN-001 and the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of VRDN-002 and results of ongoing and future clinical trials; the timing, progress and plans for the Company’s ongoing and future research and clinical development programs; trial protocols for ongoing clinical trials, including the clinical trials for VRDN-001 and VRDN 002; expectations regarding the timing for data, including the expected timing of additional data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of VRDN-001 and the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of VRDN-002; uncertainty and potential delays related to clinical drug development; the duration and impact of regulatory delays in the Company’s clinical programs; manufacturing risks; competition from other therapies or products; other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund operations; the Company’s financial position and its projected cash runway; the Company’s future operating results and financial performance; the timing of pre-clinical and clinical trial activities and reporting results from same; the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s research, development and business activities and operating results, including those risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11, 2022 and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither the Company, nor its affiliates, advisors, or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.


VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Collaboration Revenue - related party

$

1,195

 

 

$

208

 

 

$

1,667

 

 

$

2,749

 

Total revenue

 

1,195

 

 

 

208

 

 

 

1,667

 

 

 

2,749

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

22,119

 

 

 

8,121

 

 

 

61,577

 

 

 

34,492

 

General and administrative

 

8,861

 

 

 

6,221

 

 

 

25,328

 

 

 

18,904

 

Total operating expenses

 

30,980

 

 

 

14,342

 

 

 

86,905

 

 

 

53,396

 

Loss from operations

 

(29,785

)

 

 

(14,134

)

 

 

(85,238

)

 

 

(50,647

)

Other income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income

 

1,044

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

1,467

 

 

 

180

 

Interest expense

 

(164

)

 

 

 

 

 

(318

)

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(28,905

)

 

 

(14,043

)

 

 

(84,089

)

 

 

(50,467

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in unrealized loss on investments

 

137

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

(783

)

 

 

5

 

Comprehensive loss

$

(28,768

)

 

$

(14,034

)

 

$

(84,872

)

 

$

(50,462

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(28,905

)

 

$

(14,043

)

 

$

(84,089

)

 

$

(50,467

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.86

)

 

$

(1.25

)

 

$

(2.88

)

 

$

(5.95

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted loss per share

 

33,742,076

 

 

 

11,183,578

 

 

 

29,238,247

 

 

 

8,487,485

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

431,322

 

$

196,965

 

Other assets

 

9,258

 

 

6,744

 

Total assets

$

440,580

 

$

203,709

 

Total liabilities

 

31,573

 

 

15,993

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

409,007

 

 

187,716

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

440,580

 

$

203,709

 

 

 

 

 

 


Investor and Media Contact
John Jordan
Viridian Therapeutics
Vice President, Investor Relations
& Corporate Communications
617-272-4691
IR@viridiantherapeutics.com


