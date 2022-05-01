Virgo Tarot Horoscopes: May 2022

What does the year ahead look like for you, dear Virgo? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you find your highest vibrational self in 2022. Find clarity around which emotions and old narratives you need to clear out, and get clear on your intentions.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign with your monthly tarot horoscope, Virgo. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

May 2022

ace-of-cups-tarot-embed.jpg

Ace of Cups: What a pleasant surprise, my Virgos! You are being blessed with lovely new beginnings in May, some of which will last you a lifetime. If you’ve been feeling like you’re on the other side of the hill, that’s because you are. Spirit is confirming that you are entering into a new chapter of your life and that May will be filled with bountiful blessings for you to soak in. For some of you, this month will be filled with unforgettable travel and new connections. You will be asked to step outside of your comfort zone for these blessings to arrive, but I promise you that you are ready. You are burying the past chapters of your life where you were too afraid to show up as your true self. That version of you is dead and gone, so how will this newly confident and self-aware version arrive to the party?

If you have been struggling with work or knowing what next step to take, that will become more clear to you this month after you start to see people living the life that you desire. There are no goals too big for you, Virgo. What would you do if you knew that you couldn’t fail? Take baby steps in that direction—and don’t be afraid to ask for help! Your hyper-independence is one of the biggest hindrances to your success. Let the plumber do the plumbing and move forward using your energy more efficiently. You are creative at your core, and deserve to let that part of yourself shine in May and beyond.

Story continues

April 2022

Eight of Cups: Virgo, in April you will be tasked with walking away from an outdated way of being. There is a cycle you’ve gotten yourself into over the years that simply does not serve your path and purpose anymore. Without walking away, you would keep yourself stuck in the cage of the current chapter. This is not to say that what you’re doing isn’t “enough,” my self-critical maiden! What you’re missing out on by staying stuck is freedom. The freedom to be more of bright, beautiful YOU. For some of you, this is healing your inner child by having more playtime incorporated into your daily routine. For others, this is actually stepping into the role of a healer—and may come at the cost of your current career path. However this appears for you, just know that you are going to start taking better care of yourself by transmuting your pain into healing.

If you’ve felt down in the dumps lately, you would benefit from tapping into sacral energy; embrace your sensuality this month by opening your heart and rejecting dependency. This could look like taking a dance class, taking a vinyasa/flow yoga class, or eating delicious new foods. Take every opportunity in April to tantalize all five of your senses! You deserve to feel alive again, Virgo. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

March 2022

knight-of-pentacles-tarot.jpg

Knight of Pentacles: Slow and steady wins the race, Virgo. Rather than trying to rush your process, can you simply start to bring the feelings that you’re working so desperately to achieve into your present day life? For example: If you’re relentlessly trying to level-up your career, can you start to celebrate your small wins so that you feel successful presently? If you’re living too much in the future, you’re never truly going to find the happiness that you seek. There’s a part of you that fears that you’re making the wrong choices on who you connect with, the job that you have, even something as small as the outfit you wear. But if you let yourself experiment and start to enjoy the process, you won’t feel so all-consumed with controlling the outcome.

Your guides want to remind you that you are on the right path. If you’ve been doubting yourself recently, start to write down all that you’ve accomplished in the last five years. Then write a list of all of the difficulties that you’ve overcome in the last five years. And finally, write down the most joyous moments that you’ve experienced in the last five years. Your life is continuously unfolding, but instead of worrying about when and how it will continue to unfold, you can start to tap your toes on the floor, notice the depth of your breath, lean over and kiss your own shoulder, and simply say: “I am here. I am present. I am exactly where I need to be.”

February 2022

five-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Five of Swords: My dearest maidens, are you feeling stuck in the trenches of life? If you have been feeling like you’re living two separate lives, it’s time to merge the two and rid yourself of this unnecessary burden of keeping others happy while you struggle to stay sane. There’s something about you that wants others to feel comfortable, seen, and heard. But Virgo, where is your own comfort in this equation? This month will be all about reclaiming your power and setting the record straight: You are your first priority! If there are people from your past (or your present) who can’t seem to understand your boundaries, it’s time to make them even more clear.

However, remember that not everyone is going to be as receptive to your truth. The right people will be willing to show up and listen, even if it’s uncomfortable for them to hear. Do not argue with brick walls in February. You are better than that, and it’s time for you to treat your time and energy as the sacred resources they are. Set your phone on airplane mode, say no more times than you’re used to, and stand firmly in your worth. You will see that it was all worth it very soon.

January 2022

temperance-tarot.jpg

Temperance: My dearest Virgo, you will begin 2022 feeling fresh-eyed and bushy tailed if you’re willing to say no to the wrong things…or people. If there’s any doubt in your mind about whether something (or someone) is healthy for you, try separating from it for a bit and getting a clearer understanding of how much time and energy this thing or person is taking up. I see you making an oasis out of your home space; you may benefit from having a cleaner do the cleaning, a plumber do the plumbing, or an interior decorator do the decorating! Let yourself rest as you revamp your surroundings. Rome was not built in a day, and it sure as hell wasn’t built by one single Virgo.

You deserve to kick your feet up and rest, and this month will be all about setting a tone of balance through the rest of the year. If you find yourself unwilling or “unable” to ask others for help, you will be reminded by the end of the month why support is so vital. Get ahead of your mess; whether that mess exists internally or externally, know that it’s time to clean it up. You may consider yourself an old soul, but if the lesson is to step back into the seat of the student and you keep fighting the current, you will wind up unnecessarily worn out. Take time to cycle back and learn, receive, and be supported by others in January. You do not always need to be on, my friend. Allow January to set the tone for your new year by releasing yourself from the pressure of constantly performing, helping, and fixing everything around you!

Originally Appeared on Glamour