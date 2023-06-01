Virgo Tarot Horoscopes: June 2023

What does the year ahead look like for you, dear Virgo? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you find your highest vibrational self in 2023. Find clarity around which emotions and old narratives you need to clear out, and get clear on your intentions through tarot horoscopes.

June 2023

The Wheel of Fortune: Virgo, it seems June has the potential to be a turning point in your life, one that you will never forget…and for good reason! I see that you have spent so much time waiting, and waiting, and waiting. Now is no longer the time to wait, it's a time to act and (subsequently) receive. If you do, you may start to realize how much of your life is related energetically and physically.

For example, you are portrayed in the zodiac as “the maiden,” which is supposed to represent Virgo’s desire to help and serve. Because of this, Virgos are usually deemed as cleanly, organized, and pragmatic. Instead of looking at that as a boring box that you’re placed inside of, what if you see how easy it is for you to manifest in this lifetime as a Virgo? Doing something as simple as color-coding your closet or organizing your junk drawer can have a tremendous (and positive) impact on other aspects of your life. Other people might try to make you feel badly about your perfectionist tendencies, but little do they know that these habits are the exact tool that you use to get glow-ups and opportunities like no other. You’re going to be the one laughing all the way to the top of the wheel of fortune this month.

May 2023

The Sun: Dear Virgo, with Jupiter entering fellow earth sign Taurus on May 16, all of the goals you’ve been chasing have a chance to come to fruition from this month onward. The Sun card is one of the happiest cards in the whole Tarot deck, and it’s no wonder you received it this month. I see a succession of blessings arriving, and this is not by chance. You have done so much internal and external work on yourself and the life that you want for yourself. You deserve this! So instead of acting surprised, guilty, or unworthy when new opportunities arrive, why not greet them lovingly? Think of it this way: If you invited a friend over, they might feel confused when they arrived if you opened the door shrieking and saying, “I wasn’t expecting you!” Your blessings this month will want to be greeted with a sense of knowingness on your end. You’ve earned this, Virgo. Bask in the brilliant light that your life is becoming and know that even more goodness is on its way.

This could mean any number of things: You may be moving, upgrading your vehicle, getting unexpected gifts, or taking on new work opportunities that feel like a step in the right direction for you. Whatever the case, just know that all of this is meant to come your way. So don’t be shy about sharing the positive things that are happening to you with your loved ones. They’ll want to join in on the fun too! If you go on a trip this month, remember to be your boldest, most confident self for the right people to notice your potential. You may just end up meeting the friend, lover, or business partner you’ve been dreaming of.

April 2023

Temperance: Virgo, no longer will you have to be patient as you wait for the universe to bless you. You may have a new addition coming to your life that will feel as if you hit the jackpot! So stay open and trusting for this positive occurrence. For some of you, this may be money related. You’ve worked hard to get your finances in order, and it’s time the universe acknowledges all of your efforts. Maybe you’re learning that when you allow your life to come into a sense of order and structure, you are not being punished but are being pampered. And more time to spend with loved ones because you learned how to organize your calendar? Hell, yes.

Whatever blessings come your way, do not let the world around you distract you. What works for one person may not work for another, so comparison will only rob you from joy, dear Virgo. Shut your social media pages down for a few days and learn how to be in this present moment. Let all of the emotions arise, let yourself go from the grips of competition with others, and just be.

March 2023

Strength: Dearest Virgo, I believe there is something massive coming your way. You have been sitting in the shadows of your own life, and it seems life is telling you “no longer.” If friends, lovers, family, or work relationships have felt undeniably difficult lately, this chapter is likely coming to a close in March. You may finally start to see how much space was needed for all of the blessed relationships that are headed your way. Think about it: If you got on a bus and every seat was already filled, you would step off and wait for the next bus to arrive. Without the universe making space in your life, your new friends, lovers, or work opportunities would have had to wait even longer to arrive! Now is the time that you can finally see that the wait is over, and your dreams are going to be actualizing in March and onward. I see community and spaces where you are surrounded by love, support, and admiration from others. Put yourself out there and do the uncomfortable things in order to achieve the life that you have been wishing for.

February 2023

Queen of Swords: It seems February is going to be a month filled with opportunities to share your thoughts and opinions with the masses. Be sure to put yourself out there and release the fear of looking foolish as you do so. We are all trying to figure life out as we go, so don’t get too hung up on the judgment and opinions of others as you follow your own unique path. Although you may struggle with perfectionism, you will benefit the most from living authentically, even if that looks a little bit messier than the path of those around you. Remember: When you place a tall order, it may take the kitchen a little bit longer to get your dish out. But boy, the wait is so incredibly worth it, Virgo, and you will see why this month!

If you’ve been patiently waiting for wealth, love, or new opportunities to come your way, I see February being the month your dreams start to actualize. You’re a force to be reckoned with, and the world is going to start to take notice. With the sun in your seventh house of partnerships, don’t be surprised if both love and finances start to improve for you over the next 30 days. In fact, things could get so good for you that you’re going to want to document them. Try to write down all of the blessings that arrive in a journal—I like this gorgeous Virgo-themed one from Papier—and start to change your life with an attitude of gratitude.

January 2023

The Sun: What a bright and cheery way to start a new year, Virgo! You are on top of the world as January arrives, and it will only continue for you. Be sure that you are still getting adequate rest, sleep, and downtime, however. The sun has a tendency to burn out if it doesn’t take a break. Others are going to be inexplicably drawn to you, and your power, potential, and presence are all going to be acknowledged by the right people. I could see a love connection progressing in January as well with Venus entering your sister sign of Pisces in your seventh house of relationships on the 26th. Give yourself the grace to say, “I did this. I got myself to the place in my life that I am in now. I deserve to feel happy and celebrated by the people around me, but I vow to celebrate myself too.”

Immerse yourself in arts and culture this month. Whether that means a trip to somewhere new, a walk around the museum, or a live performance, treat yourself to something that lights your heart on fire and leaves you feeling inspired for the rest of the month. Remember, Virgo, sometimes you need assistance with that endless to-do list, and staying creative doesn’t always mean you need to be self-fulfilled. Enjoying your life in general does not have to be a solo journey. Keep your heart open this month, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how life chooses to bless you.

