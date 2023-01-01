Virgo Tarot Horoscopes: January 2023

What does the year ahead look like for you, dear Virgo? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you find your highest vibrational self in 2023. Find clarity around which emotions and old narratives you need to clear out, and get clear on your intentions.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign with your monthly tarot horoscope, Virgo. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram and Twitter.

January 2023

the-sun-tarot.png

The Sun: What a bright and cheery way to start a new year, Virgo! You are on top of the world as January arrives, and it will only continue for you. Be sure that you are still getting adequate rest, sleep, and downtime, however. The sun has a tendency to burn out if it doesn’t take a break. Others are going to be inexplicably drawn to you, and your power, potential, and presence are all going to be acknowledged by the right people. I could see a love connection progressing in January as well with Venus entering your sister sign of Pisces in your seventh house of relationships on the 26th. Give yourself the grace to say, “I did this. I got myself to the place in my life that I am in now. I deserve to feel happy and celebrated by the people around me, but I vow to celebrate myself too.”

Immerse yourself into arts and culture this month. Whether that means a trip to somewhere new, a walk around the museum, or a live performance, treat yourself to something that lights your heart on fire and leaves you feeling inspired for the rest of the month. Remember Virgo, sometimes you need assistance with that endless to-do list, and staying creative doesn’t always need to be self-fulfilled. Enjoying your life in general does not have to be a solo journey. Keep your heart open this month, and you'll be pleasantly surprised by how life chooses to bless you.

