Virgo Tarot Horoscopes: December 2022

December 2022

ace-of-pentacles.jpg

Ace of Pentacles: What a way to end 2022! It looks like there are opportunities that are just waiting for you in December. Have you noticed how drawn people have been to you lately? That is only going to amplify this month as Mercury, Venus, the sun, and the moon all transit your fifth house of creativity, pleasure, and children. If you are not planning on expanding your family, this is a preemptive warning for some. For others, this is a sign to get more in tune with your inner child and bring in new forms of play and pleasure throughout the next few weeks.

When you are in a high-vibrational state—laughing, singing, dancing, being silly—you become a magnet for more. More love, more travel, more money, more experiences, more gifts, more of the goodness of life. You must always remind yourself, Virgo, “I deserve the life that I desire.” Do not shy away from the people, places, and things that light your heart ablaze. Life is not too good to be true, it’s exactly what you ordered, and it’s getting served to you in December. Expect phone calls and emails to be transmuting good news to you!

November 2022

the-lovers-tarot.png

The Lovers: Dear Virgo, do I hear wedding bells? They may be off in the distance, but they are ringing nonetheless. You seem to be partnering up with the right people and opportunities this month that are going to propel you into a life of bliss. No longer will you hold so tightly onto the past, pain, or fears that have plagued you. You are finally learning to let them go through deeper self-discovery, so spirit is encouraging you to keep the ball rolling! It will benefit you this month to recalibrate your relationship to your home and your family. That family could be life-long friends, a partner, pets, or anyone that you consider a kindred spirit, so try to think beyond blood relatives.

You would also do well to consider hosting those that you love and care about in your living space. Remember that when you bring people whom you love and trust in on your life and plans, they can only amplify your success and happiness for you. Try to shift into a perspective of gratitude and optimism in the month of November and you will start to notice how blessed your life already is. And guess what? That will only attract more blessings!

October 2022

eight-of-pentacles.jpg

Eight of Pentacles: Virgo, this month will be all about dedication and consistency for you. There is magic in the minutiae, and if any sign can tap into that, it’s you! Don’t get so caught up in thinking about what others are doing, or what new and exciting things are out there. Make the most of this month by creating a routine that works for you. Instead of fighting your habits and patterns that create a sense of safety and stability inside of you, what if you started to love them? What if you started to get lit up by the daily activities you did just by changing your perspective around them?

An easy fix could be: getting a new outfit or water bottle to enjoy your workouts, writing a gratitude list each morning, or putting your phone in another room at night so you can get a deeper sleep and wake up without immediate inundation. Remember, Virgo, most of life is about how you look at it—so let October be the month when you finally change the lens through which you are looking at your blessed life.

September 2022

four-of-wands-tarot.jpg

Four of Wands: My Virgos, whether you had an August birthday or a September one, this month will be one worth celebrating. You are getting your life in order, and it seems the universe is smiling down upon you for taking responsibility and acting accordingly. If you’re still struggling to make the “right” decisions, now is the time to ask for help. Remember, doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results is a recipe for disaster.

You are capable of calling in the life, partnerships, opportunities, and experiences that you want, Virgo, but don’t forget that there’s a human aspect to all of this too. No more neglecting the mundane minutiae! Clean your room, balance your budget, call your closest friends, and get your act together. September will bring you big blessings if you do!

August 2022

Ten of Pentacles: Virgo, Virgo, Virgo! You are on a roll in the month of August, and it seems the universe simply wants to bless you over and over again. And for good reason! You’ve spent the majority of this year tending to your wounds, listening to your inner turmoil, and taking steps to change your own stagnant behavior and patterns. So do not act so surprised when you start to reap the rewards of your hard work this month. And what better month to arrive than when it is time for Virgo season to begin?

Begin to see and acknowledge your own worth when you are complimented, gifted, or blessed with an empowered “thank you” rather than your typical “who me?” response. You might find that your blessings will start to come more frequently and in larger quantities if they know they’ve arrived at the right doorstep.

July 2022

two-of-pentacles-tarot.png

Two of Pentacles: My dearest Virgos, this month will have you feeling all sorts of overwhelmed with blessings. You will have to make a decision on how you want to spend your energy, as it seems that everyone is going to be knocking on your door and asking for your time! Just make sure that you are using discernment with whoever or whatever you are giving your time to. If you start to view your time and energy as valuable and finite resources, you may stop flippantly giving it all away to the first person who calls out for your attention.

There seem to be new opportunities for career and finances for you this month as well. Imagine if everything went right for you, Virgo. What would that look like? Even more important, what would that feel like? Let July show you just that. You have worked hard to get to the place where you are, and your heart deserves to stay wide open for these new blessings. Be wary not to shut it off just as everything is landing in your lap. It may feel uncomfortable, but now is the time to trust the process more than ever before. Surrender your fears and make room for your wishes to come true.

June 2022

four-of-wands-tarot.jpg

Four of Wands: What a powerful and aligned month ahead, Virgo! June is a turning point for you—not just for this year, but for your life as a whole. Things may have felt difficult or barren leading up to now, but the past is in the past for good. Start to acquaint yourself with this new reality. Life will never be completely void of challenges, but you are over the crest of the hill and moving into smooth sailing. Let this month lead the way for you into a new life full of pleasure and ease.

If you’ve recently connected with new work or romantic partners, expect these to bring beautiful blessings your way. All of those wishes and dreams have not been cast into the world in vain. You are powerful beyond your wildest dreams, and life is finally going to reflect this back to you now. Expect the unexpected and start to believe in yourself when you’re faced with opportunities to dive deeper and climb higher.

May 2022

ace-of-cups-tarot-embed.jpg

Ace of Cups: What a pleasant surprise, my Virgos! You are being blessed with lovely new beginnings in May, some of which will last you a lifetime. If you’ve been feeling like you’re on the other side of the hill, that’s because you are. Spirit is confirming that you are entering into a new chapter of your life and that May will be filled with bountiful blessings for you to soak in. For some of you, this month will be filled with unforgettable travel and new connections. You will be asked to step outside your comfort zone for these blessings to arrive, but I promise you that you are ready. You are burying the past chapters of your life where you were too afraid to show up as your true self. That version of you is dead and gone, so how will this newly confident and self-aware version arrive to the party?

If you have been struggling with work or knowing what next step to take, that will become more clear to you this month after you start to see people living the life that you desire. There are no goals too big for you, Virgo. What would you do if you knew that you couldn’t fail? Take baby steps in that direction—and don’t be afraid to ask for help! Your hyper-independence is one of the biggest hindrances to your success. Let the plumber do the plumbing; you move forward using your energy more efficiently. You are creative at your core, and you deserve to let that part of yourself shine in May and beyond.

April 2022

Eight of Cups: Virgo, in April you will be tasked with walking away from an outdated way of being. There is a cycle you’ve gotten yourself into over the years that simply does not serve your path and purpose anymore. Without walking away, you would keep yourself stuck in the cage of the current chapter. This is not to say that what you’re doing isn’t “enough,” my self-critical maiden! What you’re missing out on by staying stuck is freedom. The freedom to be more of bright, beautiful YOU. For some of you, this is healing your inner child by having more playtime incorporated into your daily routine. For others, this is actually stepping into the role of a healer—and may come at the cost of your current career path. However this appears for you, just know that you are going to start taking better care of yourself by transmuting your pain into healing.

If you’ve felt down in the dumps lately, you would benefit from tapping into sacral energy; embrace your sensuality this month by opening your heart and rejecting dependency. This could look like taking a dance class, taking a vinyasa/flow yoga class, or eating delicious new foods. Take every opportunity in April to tantalize all five of your senses! You deserve to feel alive again, Virgo. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

March 2022

knight-of-pentacles-tarot.jpg

Knight of Pentacles: Slow and steady wins the race, Virgo. Rather than trying to rush your process, can you simply start to bring the feelings that you’re working so desperately to achieve into your present day life? For example: If you’re relentlessly trying to level-up your career, can you start to celebrate your small wins so that you feel successful presently? If you’re living too much in the future, you’re never truly going to find the happiness that you seek. There’s a part of you that fears that you’re making the wrong choices on who you connect with, the job that you have, even something as small as the outfit you wear. But if you let yourself experiment and start to enjoy the process, you won’t feel so all-consumed with controlling the outcome.

Your guides want to remind you that you are on the right path. If you’ve been doubting yourself recently, start to write down all that you’ve accomplished in the last five years. Then write a list of all of the difficulties that you’ve overcome in the last five years. And finally, write down the most joyous moments that you’ve experienced in the last five years. Your life is continuously unfolding, but instead of worrying about when and how it will continue to unfold, you can start to tap your toes on the floor, notice the depth of your breath, lean over and kiss your own shoulder, and simply say: “I am here. I am present. I am exactly where I need to be.”

February 2022

five-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Five of Swords: My dearest maidens, are you feeling stuck in the trenches of life? If you have been feeling like you’re living two separate lives, it’s time to merge the two and rid yourself of this unnecessary burden of keeping others happy while you struggle to stay sane. There’s something about you that wants others to feel comfortable, seen, and heard. But Virgo, where is your own comfort in this equation? This month will be all about reclaiming your power and setting the record straight: You are your first priority! If there are people from your past (or your present) who can’t seem to understand your boundaries, it’s time to make them even more clear.

However, remember that not everyone is going to be as receptive to your truth. The right people will be willing to show up and listen, even if it’s uncomfortable for them to hear. Do not argue with brick walls in February. You are better than that, and it’s time for you to treat your time and energy as the sacred resources they are. Set your phone on airplane mode, say no more times than you’re used to, and stand firmly in your worth. You will see that it was all worth it very soon.

January 2022

temperance-tarot.jpg

Temperance: My dearest Virgo, you will begin 2022 feeling fresh-eyed and bushy tailed if you’re willing to say no to the wrong things…or people. If there’s any doubt in your mind about whether something (or someone) is healthy for you, try separating from it for a bit and getting a clearer understanding of how much time and energy this thing or person is taking up. I see you making an oasis out of your home space; you may benefit from having a cleaner do the cleaning, a plumber do the plumbing, or an interior decorator do the decorating! Let yourself rest as you revamp your surroundings. Rome was not built in a day, and it sure as hell wasn’t built by one single Virgo.

You deserve to kick your feet up and rest, and this month will be all about setting a tone of balance through the rest of the year. If you find yourself unwilling or “unable” to ask others for help, you will be reminded by the end of the month why support is so vital. Get ahead of your mess; whether that mess exists internally or externally, know that it’s time to clean it up. You may consider yourself an old soul, but if the lesson is to step back into the seat of the student and you keep fighting the current, you will wind up unnecessarily worn out. Take time to cycle back and learn, receive, and be supported by others in January. You do not always need to be on, my friend. Allow January to set the tone for your new year by releasing yourself from the pressure of constantly performing, helping, and fixing everything around you!

