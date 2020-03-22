Virgo daily horoscope

Photo credit: Elle UK

From ELLE

Sunday 22, March

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you've felt like you've been pushed to your breaking point in recent days, take heart, Virgo. Mars and Pluto have been building to an intense conjunction that perfects today. Take a deep breath and release all your fears - this energy is now separating.

See all daily horoscopes

Virgo monthly horoscope

Bookmark this page to easily find your daily horoscope!

Saturday 21, March

The Cosmic Taskmaster is on the move into Aquarius late tonight. This is a really big deal, Virgo - he's been in your romance/creativity zone for the last two years and now that burden is lifting. Before he retrogrades in a few months, Saturn will begin teaching you a few powerful lessons about work.

Friday 20, March

The first full day of spring is here and whew, Virgo, you really needed this breath of fresh air. Not only was the Sun opposing you all last month, but Mercury Retrograde threw you for a serious loop. The next four weeks are all about mastering the art of healthy transformation.

Thursday 19, March

The Sun has spent the last four weeks in Pisces, your opposite sign, and it's been a deeply emotional, revealing phase for you. Make sure to take a moment to meditate on all the important wisdom you've gleaned with so much emphasis on your relationship zone. Tomorrow there is a big shift.

Wednesday 18, March

The Moon is still in Capricorn (your sister earth sign) but today things might get a little heated, Virgo. With fierce Mars and power-hungry Pluto egging on the lunar energy, everyone is on their last nerve. Don't let pent-up anxiety get to you - let it out when you feel it, but try to do it in healthy ways.

Tuesday 17, March

With the Moon in Capricorn, your sister earth sign, you can feel powerful and strong deep in your soul, Virgo. This is particularly soothing if you've been experiencing stress in recent days. Your house of love, creativity and romance is lit up for next few days, so use this good energy before you lose it.

Story continues

Monday 16, March

With your ruling planet returning to the degree that it was in mid-retrograde, close to the very beginning of March, you're about to get some very clear answers on any complicated relationship issues that came up recently. You'll welcome the clarity so you can move forward with all the details you need.

Virgo 2018



Virgo personality profile

Daily horoscopes supplied exclusively to Elle UK by the Saturn Sisters

You Might Also Like