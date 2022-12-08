Virginie Viard Brings the '70s Back for Chanel Métiers d'Art 2023 in Dakar

The show marked a big first for the luxury fashion house.

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel's latest Métiers d'art show represented a monumental first for the luxury fashion house: its runway debut in Africa.

The show itself happened on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the former Palace of Justice in Dakar, and featured performances from Obree Daman, dancers from the École des Sables, choreographer Dimitri Chamblas and CKay. (Though technically unaffiliated with the official schedule, it took place just two days after Dakar Fashion Week.) On Dec. 8, Chanel debuted the collection via a film.

"The fashion show was born of the desire to immerse oneself in the creative effervescence of an international artistic capital, influential in all the fields that are dear to the house, such as fashion, cinema, dance, literature, contemporary art and music," an invitation from Chanel to view the film online read.

Métiers d'art highlights and celebrates the work of Chanel's 11 maisons d'art, which are housed at the le19M facility outside of Paris and are responsible for the fine craftsmanship you might see across its products, from embroidery to crochet to feathers to metalwork. As such, these are some of the most technically intensive and impressive collections the house puts out — rich in detail and texture.

The 2023 collection by Virginie Viard draws heavily from the '70s, specifically the exuberant spirit and rhythm of the era and its fashion: "an abundance of plant motifs, lines and geometric shapes, a profusion of warm colors, sequins and sparkling pendants, alongside the subtlety of lace," as the show notes read, across easy tailoring, flared trousers, oversized jackets and platforms.

Ahead of the show, Chanel said in a statement that the Dakar event would be "more than just a show" — rather, "part of a three-day cultural program accompanied by concrete action in terms of creative dialogue, sustainable development and the transmission of savoir-faire." The brand worked with the Montfermeil and Dakar Kourtrajmé schools on documentary films that followed the making of the collection and its preparation for the event.

See every single look from the Chanel Métiers d'art 2023 collection in the gallery below.

