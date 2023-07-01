Virginia Woolf classic joins growing list now with ‘ludicrous’ trigger warnings

To the Lighthouse, by Virginia Woolf, now carries a cautionary note that the book 'reflects the attitudes of its time' - Fine Art Images/Heritage Images via Getty Images

Virginia Woolf’s work has been given a trigger warning by publishers over concerns about past attitudes and language, The Telegraph can reveal.

The influential British author’s 1927 novel To the Lighthouse has been reissued by the publishing house Vintage, owned by Penguin Random House, which has printed a disclaimer in a new edition intended for an American readership.

Readers opening Woolf’s classic novel about the Ramsey family and their Scottish holiday home are now warned in the opening pages: “This book was published in 1927 and reflects the attitudes of its time.

“The publisher’s decision to present it as it was originally published is not intended as an endorsement of cultural representations or language contained herein.”

Woolf experts have not identified any controversial content in the 100-year-old novel based on the writer’s own treasured childhood holidays to St Ives – raising concerns that publishers are now worried about the general potential of past literature to offend.

It is understood that Vintage has not copied the American policy of adding general trigger warnings, suggesting a divide in what publishers believe domestic readers should be warned about.

‘Bizarre to treat the past as scary’

Prof Mark Hussey, a professor at Pace University, in New York – who has edited numerous Woolf works, including a recent Harcout edition of To the Lighthouse – told The Telegraph that the “notion of a warning to readers of potential offence in this novel quite ludicrous”.

He added: “I wonder what date publishers are going to choose as their cut-off? ‘This book was published in 2022 and therefore…’

“I think it’s indeed bizarre to treat the past as a scary place.

“Such a blanket statement and attitude will quickly empty the discussion of any point or force.

“There’s also, of course, the perennial issue of people treating fictional characters as stand-ins for their creators, which is a very naive attitude to art.”

Vintage US also recently reissued works by Ernest Hemingway, including his 1926 debut novel The Sun Also Rises, with warnings about language and attitudes from another time.

It is understood that the Vintage UK edition of Hemingway’s novel does not carry the same warning, with publishers on either side of the Atlantic taking different approaches to the addition of disclaimers.

To the Lighthouse has not been reissued in the UK since 2019, with that edition not carrying a warning. A recent UK reissue of Woolf’s The Waves also carries no warning.

Woolf wrote nine novels, including Mrs Dalloway and Orlando, before her suicide in 1941 aged 59.

She is widely regarded as one of Britain’s greatest writers, an influential experimenter with modernist prose and a voice for the palace of women within society.