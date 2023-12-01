Virginia woman won $1 million after picking up prescription from CVS

A Virginia woman won $1 million after picking up medicine at a local pharmacy.

Marie Edwards purchased a $10 "$1 Million Spectacular" ticket from Virginia Lottery while picking up a prescription at CVS on 1 McWhirt Loop off Route 17 in Stafford County.

After scratching the ticket the following day, the woman from Stafford County discovered that she had won the top prize of $1 million in the game.

"It feels fantastic and unbelievable," Edwards told the Virginia Lottery officials as she claimed her prize on Nov. 2.

Marie Edwards visited the Virginia Lottery to claim her prize.

After winning the grand prize, Edwards was presented with two options. The first option was to receive the full prize money of $1 million in 30 annual installments. The second option was a one-time cash payment of $571,000 before taxes. She carefully considered both options before ultimately deciding to take the cash payment.

"It's something you always hope will happen, but you don't really think will happen," she told the Virginia Lottery officials.

What is the $1 Million Spectacular game?

The $1 Million Spectacular game is just one of many scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. The game offers prizes that range anywhere from $10 to $1,000,000. The game has seen two top prize winners, leaving one more top prize yet to be claimed.

What are the odds of winning the $1 Million Spectacular?

The probability of winning a prize in this game is relatively high, with a 1 in 3.93 chance of winning any prize. However, the likelihood of winning the top prize is significantly lower, with only a 1 in 1,224,000 chance of winning. This means that while there is a good chance of winning something, winning the top prize is quite rare.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

