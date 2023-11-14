Virginia woman wins $150,000 after helping someone pay for their items at a 7-Eleven

A Virginia woman won a lottery prize worth $150,000 just moments after she paid for another customer's groceries at the store.

Briana Mills of Petersburg, Virginia, was in line at a 7-Eleven in Chester this month when she noticed the customer in front of her was struggling to pay for their items. Mills decided to pay for them herself, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Soon after that, she bought the $5 "Strike It Rich" scratch-off game that turned out to be a winning ticket. And shortly after discovering her win, she had another spot of luck: she spotted a rainbow in the sky and captured a photo, the Virginia Lottery said.

The actual winning ticket.

What is Strike it Rich?

Strike it Rich is a scratch-off game launched in July with a top prize of $150,000. Mills claimed the second top prize, leaving only one remaining.

Out of the total number of prizes available in the game, there are still three second-tier prizes of $10,000 waiting to be claimed, along with 57 third-tier prizes of $1,000 out of 120.

What are the odds of winning Strike it Rich?

The chance of winning any prize in the game is 1 in 4.09. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

