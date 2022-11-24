Virginia Walmart manager fatally shoots 6: What we know about the gunman

Kayla Jimenez and Joel Shannon, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Walmart on Wednesday identified the store manager who police say opened fire at a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, killing six people and wounding at least six more.

The gunman, identified by the company as Andre Bing, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Solesky said the first 911 call came in at Tuesday at 10:12 p.m. local time, and the first officers arrived two minutes later. There was no clear motive for the shooting, authorities said.

Walmart will "continue to work with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation," said Robert Arrieta, a spokesperson for the company.

The shooting comes amid a wave of deadly gun violence in the U.S. and was the second major shooting in a little more than a week in Virginia. It was also the second high-profile mass shooting across the U.S. in less than a week span after Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, was attacked by a gunman.

'He just started shooting': Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6, in Chesapeake, Virginia

More on the Colorado shooting: As the shooting started at Club Q, bodies fell, and an Army vet rose

"The devastating news of last night's shooting at our Chesapeake, VA store at the hands of one of our associates has hit our Walmart family hard. My heart hurts for our associates and the Chesapeake community who have lost or injured loved ones. We are here for them today and in the challenging days ahead they will have our support," wrote Doug McMillion, Walmart's CEO, on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

"We appreciate all of our associates, first responders, and local officials who are already on site helping offer support as we work together to navigate this tragedy," he added.

Who was the gunman in the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart shooting?

Walmart said Andre Bing, 31, was a "team leader" who had worked for the company since 2010. Bing was an overnight team lead, the news station WTVR in Richmond reported. A search of local and state court records did not bring up any previous criminal charges against Bing. USA TODAY could not locate any social media pages for him, either.

The City of Chesapeake said in a news release detectives are working on learning more about Bing and his motive. In the release, the city said the Chesapeake SWAT team "executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence and with the help of Virginia State Police cleared the house."

MORE: Walmart shooting in Chesapeake adds its name to growing list of mass killings in 2022

Employee Briana Tyler, who started working at Walmart two months ago, said she never had a negative encounter with Bing, but others told her that he was “the manager to look out for.” She said Bing had a history of writing people up for no reason.

And Shaundrayia Reese, an employee previously worked with Bing, told The New York Times, "Everyone called him weird."

The Times reported other co-workers saying Bing had covered his cell phone camera out of fear the government was watching him.

What happened in the Virginia Walmart shooting?

Tyler said the shooting unfolded after the overnight stocking team — about 15 to 20 people — had gathered in the break room to go over the morning plan.

The meeting was about to start and a team leader made a comment about having a "light night ahead of us."

That's when Bing, another team leader, turned around and opened fire on the staff, according to Tyler.

A news release from the City of Chesapeake on Wednesday says Bing was armed with "one handgun and several magazines. It said he was "dressed in civilian clothing and was not wearing any type of armor or a ballistic vest."

“It is by the grace of God that a bullet missed me,” Tyler said. “I saw the smoke leaving the gun, and I literally watched bodies drop. It was crazy.”

About 50 people were believed to be inside of the store at the time of the shooting, the city's release reads.

Who were the victims?

Authorities released the names of those killed Wednesday. Walmart said all of those killed were employees.

Police said the dead included a 16-year-old boy whose name was being withheld because of his age.

The other victims were identified as Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; and Randy Blevins, 70, who were all from Chesapeake; and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of nearby Portsmouth.

Contributing: Gina Barton, The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gunman in Virginia Walmart shooting identified as manager Andre Bing

Latest Stories

  • 'Multiple fatalities' as gunman opens fire at Walmart store, police say

    A gunman has opened fire on a Walmart department store in Chesapeake, Virginia, with police saying there are “multiple fatalities” as well as wounded people at the scene. Source: 13News Now

  • Virginia Walmart mass shooting: What we know about the victims

    Six people were gunned down in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. The suspect was identified by city officials as 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake. Walmart said he worked at the store as an overnight team lead and had been an employee since 2010.

  • Officials monitoring Garage 56 project for potential Next Gen advancements

    The Garage 56 project is building off NASCAR’s Next Gen platform, but with more freedom for modifications as it readies for a proposed Le Mans run next June. But the program is being closely monitored for potential advancements that could make their way to the NASCAR Cup Series. NASCAR CEO Jim France, vice chairman Mike […]

  • Blow for Herschel Walker as Georgia court allows Saturday early voting in Senate run-off election

    The 26 November would be the only Saturday where Georgians can cast early ballots ahead of the 6 December Senate runoff election

  • 'He just started shooting': Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6, in Chesapeake, Virginia

    Six people are dead after a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, the latest incident involving gun violence in the U.S.

  • Switzerland has a stunningly high rate of gun ownership — here's why it doesn't have mass shootings

    Here's what the US can learn from Switzerland, which has nearly eliminated mass shootings while maintaining a high rate of gun ownership.

  • Walmart shooting: Six people killed and others injured in gun attack in Chesapeake, Virginia

    The assailant, who police said was an employee of the retail giant, also died after carrying out the mass shooting at the store in Chesapeake

  • Lionel Messi Just Rocked a $145,000 White-Gold Patek Philippe Nautilus at the World Cup

    The captain of Argentina's national team is known for his expansive watch collection worth millions.

  • Walmart manager 'just started shooting'

    A longtime Walmart manager opened fire in a store break room, killing six people in Virginia. It's Wednesday's news.

  • Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

    DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97 on Sunday night. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic after getting blown out two nights earlier without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Instead, Doncic

  • C.J. Miles offers advice to Raptors' Malachi Flynn

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Miles details what he would tell Malachi Flynn to keep him motivated and confident in his abilities despite inconsistent minutes. Full episode can be found on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or on our YouTube channel.&nbsp;

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Bergeron gets 1,000th point, streaking Bruins beat Lightning

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron got his 1,000th career point with a second-period assist and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 Monday night for their seventh straight win. Bergeron became the fourth Boston player and 94th in NHL history to reach the milestone with the second assist on Brad Marchand’s goal at 15:08 that gave the Bruins a 4-1 lead. Marchand immediately pointed at Bergeron after scoring his goal and the Boston bench emptied to celebrate with the 37-year-old cen

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness. All three weren't on the trip with the Nugge