Virginia Tech stuns Duke to win ACC tournament, seal March Madness berth

Duke was looking to cap Mike Krzyzewski's storied career with one last ACC tournament title. Virginia Tech didn't get the memo.

The Hokies rode a second-half surge to an 82-64 win against the Blue Devils in the ACC final on Saturday, punching their March Madness ticket after entering the weekend on the bubble. The win capped an impressive ACC tournament run for Virginia Tech, which also saw wins over UNC and Notre Dame.

The star of the show was guard Hunter Cattoor, who entered the night averaging 9.4 points per game, posted a career-high 32 points with 7-of-9 shooting from three-point range.

Hunter Cattoor is ON ONE against Duke 😳 @HokiesMBB pic.twitter.com/rwYB25ZJbZ — ESPN (@espn) March 13, 2022

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the seventh-seeded Hokies are the lowest seed to ever win the ACC tournament. It's also the program's first ACC title — regular season or tournament — since joining the conference in 2003.

The Hokies can now rest easy on Selection Sunday, where they will be assured their fifth straight NCAA tournament appearance and second under Mike Young.

Duke, meanwhile, has seemingly lost any chance at a No. 1 seed and may have reason to worry about its chances at a 2-seed. The Blue Devils' Krzyzewski farewell tour started on the wrong foot with a loss to UNC in their regular season finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and now Krzyzewski has lost a chance at a record 15th ACC tournament title.

Duke will now enter March with little in the way of momentum. We'll see how many bracket pickers have them on upset alert.