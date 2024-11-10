Virginia Tech player leaves Clemson game on ambulance after apparent leg injury

Players on both sidelines take a knee as an ambulance transports Virginia Tech player Gabe Williams off the field after an apparent leg injury during the Saturday Nov. 9 2024 game between Clemson and VT at Lane Stadium.

For the second week in a row, an opposing player had to be carted off the field because of injury during a Clemson football game.

There was no immediate update on his status after the game.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Tigers’ 24-14 win at Virginia Tech, Hokies linebacker Gabe Williams suffered an apparent leg injury, was mounted onto a stretcher and left on an ambulance that drove onto the field.

Williams was injured on a Clemson rushing play at roughly the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Saturday’s game at Lane Stadium was delayed roughly eight minutes as trainers evaluated Williams and eventually brought out a stretcher.

Williams’ left knee was in an air cast when he left the field, per multiple reports. During the delay, both teams took a knee on their respective sidelines.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney also walked over to check on Williams and speak with Hokies coach Brent Pry. Pry said postgame he didn’t have an immediate update on Williams’ status.

Williams is true freshman listed as a STAR (hybrid safety/linebacker) on Virginia Tech’s roster. He played high school football at St. Vincent Pallotti in Bowie, Maryland.

It was the second week in a row an opponent had a player leave the field via injury after Louisville safety Ben Perry left last week’s game in Clemson with an undisclosed injury.

Perry was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. Louisville announced on Sunday that all tests on Perry came back normal and he was able to fly back with the team normally that Saturday night.