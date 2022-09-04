Virginia Tech: Items taken from visiting locker room during road loss at Old Dominion

In the latest bad turn from a weekend it would surely like to forget, Virginia Tech football announced on Sunday that items were taken from the team's locker room during Friday's game at Old Dominion.

Virginia Tech confirmed the missing items in a statement on Sunday while noting that the program is working with Old Dominion and Norfolk, Virginia law enforcement to address the issue.

"The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night. The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment."

What went missing is unclear. The news is the latest blow for Virginia Tech from an opening weekend filled with problems. The Hokies entered halftime trailing ODU 10-7 after this bad snap on a field-goal attempt:

The second half was then delayed after members of the Virginia Tech coaching staff got stuck in an elevator at halftime while en route to the coaches box. They eventually made their way to the box following a 15-minute delay. But Old Dominion secured the 20-17 upset thanks in part to four interceptions of Hokies quarterback QB Grant Wells and a go-ahead touchdown with 33 seconds remaining in the game.

Virginia Tech's 2022 season is off to a rough start. (Peter Casey/Reuters)

As the clock hit zero on the upset, Old Dominion fans rushed the field to celebrate the win over their in-state rival in the first of a 10-game home-and-home series. It was the program's second-ever win over a Power 5 team — the first also coming against Virginia Tech in 2018.

One field-rushing fan felt the full brunt of Connor Blumrick's frustrations. The Virginia Tech backup utility player leveled the ODU fan with a forearm as the fan rushed to join the celebration at midfield.

Blumrick issued the following apology on Saturday after video of the incident made the rounds on social media.

It wasn't clear as of Sunday if Blumrick would face any discipline for the incident.

Now the Hokies are attempting to recover property that was apparently stolen during the game. The Hokies are certainly hoping to face better fortune for next Saturday's home opener against Boston College.