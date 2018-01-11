Virginia Tech beats Wake Forest 83-75 on road in ACC play

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Virginia Tech seems to have found its offensive flow again.

Ahmed Hill scored 21 points while Justin Robinson came up with three critical baskets late to help Virginia Tech hold off Wake Forest 83-75 on Wednesday night, helping the Hokies even their Atlantic Coast Conference record after an 0-2 start.

Virginia Tech (13-4, 2-2) had managed just 56 points in a loss at Syracuse and 52 points in a home loss to No. 3 Virginia while shooting a combined 35 percent. Then the Hokies had scored 81 points in a weekend win against Pittsburgh, though they didn't shoot well from behind the arc.

This time, they shot the ball well from just about everywhere.

''We're not very good defensively, but offensively when we're sharing and making shots, it looks good,'' Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said. ''I think our guys have confidence in what we're doing offensively. ... I thought this is more like the way we'd like to play.''

Virginia Tech made 17 of 27 shots (63 percent) in the first half and finished the game at 51 percent. The Hokies also hit 12 3-pointers, their best output from behind the arc in a month, and had 20 assists on 29 baskets.

''Confidence is always there,'' said Hill, who made 5 of 10 3-pointers. ''We practice those shots every day. Once it started happening, it's just a very comfortable shot we shoot every day. We know they can go in.''

The Hokies led by 15 at halftime and by 17 midway through the second half, then turned away several pushes by the Demon Deacons (8-8, 1-3) down the stretch.

''I thought we handled their runs with the highest level of maturity we have shown thus far this season,'' Williams said.

Brandon Childress scored 17 points for the Demon Deacons, who shot 51 percent after halftime. They twice got within four in the final 5 minutes but no closer.