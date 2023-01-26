Virginia school had three warnings about 6-year-old with gun, says lawyer

·2 min read
Police tape hangs from a sign post outside Richneck Elementary School following a shooting on January 7, 2023 in Newport News, Virginia
Teacher Abigail Zwerner was shot by a six-year-old pupil at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia

A lawyer for the Virginia teacher shot by her six-year-old student has said school officials had multiple warnings the boy had a gun but failed to take action.

Abigail Zwerner, 25, was released from hospital last week after being shot in the chest in her classroom earlier this month.

"This tragedy was entirely preventable," said her lawyer, who intends to file a lawsuit.

Police have not announced any charges.

The 6 January shooting - which authorities have described as "intentional" - rocked the Virginia city of Newport News, and raised questions about what legal consequences may follow and for whom.

"On that day, over the course of a few hours, three different times - three times - school administration was warned by concerned teachers and employees that the boy had a gun on him at school and was threatening people. But the administration could not be bothered," said attorney Diane Toscano.

According to Ms Toscano, a teacher at Richneck Elementary School told an official she believed the young boy had put the gun in his pocket before he went out for recess.

The official allegedly responded: "Well, he has little pockets."

Another administrator ignored a teacher's request to search the boy and his backpack, Ms Toscano said.

Later on Wednesday, the school board voted to fire district superintendent George Parker. The assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School also resigned from that position on Wednesday.

Ms Toscano's claims are bolstered by text messages exchanged between school's teachers and obtained by the Washington Post. According to the messages, Ms Zwerner had raised concerns about the six-year-old and asked for help.

Last week, the family of the young boy said he suffered from an "acute disability" and rarely attended school without one of his parents being present. The day of the shooting he had attended school alone.

The family also praised Ms Zwerner, saying she had "worked diligently and compassionately to support our family as we sought the best education and learning environment for our son".

Newport News police chief Steve Drew has said Ms Zwerner saved lives on the day of the shooting by ushering her students out of the class after being shot through the hand and in the chest.

Police also said the gun used by the boy had been legally purchased by his mother. The boy's family said the weapon had been "secured". Police have not responded to this claim.

Virginia law prohibits anyone from recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in such a way that may endanger a child under 14 years of age.

You may also be interested in:

Latest Stories

  • Virginia teacher shot by six-year-old student texted loved ones to say school was failing to act

    The teacher who was shot by her six-year-old student texted a loved one to say the boy was armed and school officials were failing to act before she was wounded. Abigail Zwerner sent the text around an hour before she was shot in Virginia earlier this month, NBC News reported. The 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News said the student had said he had a gun in his backpack.

  • Board voting on superintendent departure after teacher shot

    A Virginia school board is scheduled to vote this week on the departure of its superintendent after a 6-year-old student shot and wounded his first-grade teacher. On Tuesday, the Newport News School Board posted an agenda for a special meeting on Wednesday, saying it will vote on a separation agreement and severance package for Superintendent George Parker III. The board is also scheduled to vote on a new interim superintendent. The board did not release any details of the separation agreement.

  • Alec Baldwin Needs to Be 'Contrite, Not Combative' at Rust Shooting Trial, Says Crisis PR Expert

    As prosecutors prepare to charge Baldwin in the 2021 accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a crisis management PR expert tells PEOPLE how the actor should conduct himself at the trial

  • Middle school teacher fondled young girls during a YMCA gym class in TN, reports say

    The girls said the behaviors were a pattern.

  • George Santos says he's undecided on whether he'll vote to kick Ilhan Omar off of the Foreign Affairs Committee

    Omar's seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, at risk due to anti-Semitism charges, could be decided by a man who falsely claimed to be Jewish.

  • Alec Baldwin Seen Out in the Hamptons After News of Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

    The actor will be formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter by the end of the month

  • French troops to withdraw from Burkina Faso within a month

    PARIS (AP) — France's foreign ministry said Wednesday that French troops deployed to fight extremists in Burkina Faso will withdraw within a month following a demand by the country’s military rulers — which came after a similar move from neighboring Mali. A top official at the foreign ministry said France has formally received from Burkina Faso a decision to terminate the 2018 agreement on the presence of French troops in the country. “We will respect the terms of this agreement” which provides

  • Virginia school warned before child shot teacher, lawyer says; superintendent fired

    (Reuters) -Authorities at a Virginia school were warned three times that a first grader had a gun before he shot and wounded his teacher, her lawyer said on Wednesday, while the school board voted to oust the superintendent. Abigail Zwerner, 25, was "shot purposely" in front of other students at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News earlier this month after administrators ignored warnings the 6-year-old student posed a threat, lawyer Diane Toscano said at a press conference. The warnings were made over three hours on the day of the shooting, according to Toscano, who said she planned to file a lawsuit against the Newport News School District on behalf of Zwerner.

  • Immigrant farm worker charged with 7 murders in northern California shooting

    REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (Reuters) -A 66-year-old immigrant farm worker was formally charged with premeditated murder on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of seven co-workers near San Francisco, the second of two gun rampages in California in recent days in which 18 people were killed. Chunli Zhao, a Chinese citizen and the lone suspect in Monday's massacre at two mushroom farms in the seaside town of Half Moon Bay, was formally presented with seven counts of murder and a single count of attempted murder during his first court appearance in nearby Redwood City.

  • Should I Pay Off Debt or Save For Retirement?

    For many people, debt is the biggest obstacle to saving for their retirement. In particular, millennials and Gen Z workers often have to choose between contributing to their 401(k)s or paying off tens of thousands in student loans. The time value … Continue reading → The post When to Pay Off Debt or Save for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Afghanistan: Taliban to set new rules on women's aid work, UN says

    A senior UN official tells the BBC's Lyse Doucet he got "encouraging responses" from talks in Afghanistan.

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and