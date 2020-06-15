Virginia Roberts Giuffre: Prince Andrew accuser calls him a 'toad' over TV interview 'regret'

The woman who has accused the Duke of York of having underage sex with her has called him a "toad" after he reportedly said he regretted a TV interview about the allegations.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre also revealed she is in hospital in Australia with bacterial meningitis, a potentially serious condition that can lead to death or permanent disabilities, which she has blamed on stress.

The American-born 36-year-old, who now lives in Cairns with her husband and three children, tweeted after The Sunday Times reported Prince Andrew 's latest reaction to his BBC interview about allegations relating to his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

An unnamed source said to be close to the duke told The Times Andrew regretted the interview last November, particularly because he was "unable to appropriately or sufficiently convey his sympathy for the victims of Epstein".

Mrs Roberts Giuffre, who claims the duke had sex with her three times, including when she was 17 and a minor under US law, tweeted: "Oh the gull of this toad - he regrets that BBC interview but not his 'friendship' with Epstein because it gave him 'great contacts' and much more."

She added: "This man is not a prince but a facet of insidiousness who has proven to get away with it all."

Mrs Roberts Giuffre also claims she was trafficked in an underage sex ring by Epstein.

The duke categorically denies he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with her.

Andrew said in the interview he was willing to work with the American authorities over the investigation into the disgraced financier, but said he had not been contacted.

Since then, they have been engaged in a tit-for-tat, with the duke saying he has offered to answer questions relating to his association with Epstein and the Americans saying he has not.

Story continues

The prince has been accused of attempting to "falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co-operate" by US attorney Geoffrey Berman, who is leading the investigation.

On 8 June the duke's legal team said their client had made three offers to give a witness statement.

Days before that, Mrs Roberts Giuffre was admitted to hospital in Cairns after contracting bacterial meningitis, which she said may be linked to a deficient immune system due to stress.

:: Listen to Divided States on Apple podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , and Spreaker

She tweeted: "Back in the hospital - again. This time bacterial meningitis.

"Went to the rainforest for the weekend with the fam and came back with something from the jungle.

"Day 3 - just had to get a spinal tap - talk about pain! Pls send me some love vibes from all my friends on Twitter."

She later added she felt her immune system was deficient "with so much going on and add some stress into that. Just scary - meningitis!!"