Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger Wins New Democratic 'Battleground' Post

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) recently won reelection in her Virginia swing district.

WASHINGTON – A key group of House Democrats in swing seats elected Rep. Abigail Spanberger (Va.) on Tuesday to serve as the first dedicated representative to House Democratic party leadership of members in contested, “battleground” districts.

The bloc of 53 incumbents in “Frontline” seats and new members who either flipped GOP-held seats or won close general election fights picked Spanberger, a former CIA officer and moderate from the Richmond suburbs, for the House Democratic Caucus spot. She defeated Rep. Matt Cartwright, a progressive personal injury lawyer from northeast Pennsylvania, by a 33-20 margin.

Her victory is a win for cautious swing-seat members who believe she would more effectively represent their concerns about third-rail policy stances and messaging to leadership.

Spanberger, a member of the centrist Blue Dog and New Democrat coalitions, emphasized her successful reelection bid in the most expensive general election in the House in the 2022 election cycle.

“With my district, I was the first Democrat elected since 1968. I didn’t take over a Democratic seat,” Spanberger told HuffPost on Monday.

