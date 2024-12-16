Virginia plays Maryland-Eastern Shore following Lattimore's 23-point performance

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-7) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-5, 0-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Latasha Lattimore scored 23 points in Virginia's 72-57 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Cavaliers are 5-2 in home games. Virginia scores 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Hawks are 0-2 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore is the leader in the MEAC allowing just 57.6 points per game while holding opponents to 34.5% shooting.

Virginia's average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Aleah James is averaging 2.5 points for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 54.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press