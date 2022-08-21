Virginia Patton, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Actress, Dies at 97

Virginia Patton, best known for her role as Ruth Dakin Bailey in the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” has died. She was 97.

A funeral home in Ann Arbor, Michigan confirmed that Patton passed Thursday, Aug. 18 at an assisted living home in Georgia.

Patton dazzled screens in the 1940s, starring as the female lead in 1947’s “The Burning Cross” and 1948 Western “Black Eagle.”

Born in 1925 in Cleveland, the Ohio-native was raised in Portland, Oregon before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting. Just a year after Patton graduated high school in 1942, she made her film debut with an ensemble role in “Thank Your Lucky Stars” (1943) and signed a contact with Warner Bros.

She continued on to appear in minor roles in “Janie” (1944), “The Last Ride,” (1944) “Hollywood Canteen” (1944) and “The Horn Blows at Midnight” (1945) in the coming years.

By 1946, Patton had starred in a play at USC written by William C. De Mille, that put her on the map for Frank Capra, leading her to play the sister-in-law of George Bailey, played by Jimmy Stewart, in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

