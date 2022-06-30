Virginia Man's Reason For Police Chase Is Straight Out Of Science Fiction

A driver’s reason for a 40-mile police chase in which speeds sometimes topped 100 mph is straight out of a movie script.

Thomas W. Lee, 39, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, pleaded no contest to two dozen charges stemming from a September chase that began in Hempfield, Pennsylvania, The Tribune-Review in western Pennsylvania reported.

Lee, who appeared in a Westmoreland County courtroom on Tuesday, said he stole a car for the chase because he was “tired of walking,” the newspaper reported. His explanation, however, didn’t stop there.

“I thought I was a time traveler because I was on drugs. I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone,” Lee reportedly said.

“I was just trying to save my son.”

Officers pursued him on the Pennsylvania Turnpike until he hit a spike strip laid across the highway, according to police.

He attempted to run away, but officers hit Lee with a Taser and then took him into custody, the police report said.

The charges against Lee included aggravated assault with a vehicle, drunken driving, fleeing police and resisting arrest.

He could face up to 10 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

