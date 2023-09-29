Virginia man wins lottery 24 times in a row using a consecutive number

A Virginia man won $120,000 after his lottery ticket numbers hit 24 times in one drawing.

On Aug. 25, Dennis Fears purchased 24 "Pick 4" tickets at the 7-Eleven on Portsmouth Boulevard in Chesapeake, VA, using the combination of 8-8-8-8.

Each ticket costs one dollar, and each can win a top prize of $5,000. The winning numbers for the Aug. 25 drawing were 8-8-8-8.

Fears who purchased 24 tickets using the numbers 8-8-8-8 won the top prize of $5,000 twenty-four times.

According to the Virginia Lottery, players across Virginia won $8.98 million in the drawing.

Lottery players often choose number combinations with the same four digits, known as "quads," leading to high prize payouts.

Fears informed Lottery officials that he has yet to make any specific plans for spending his winnings.

What is Pick 4?

Pick 4 is available in all states where a lottery is legal. However, each drawing for Pick 4 differs. If you buy a ticket in Virginia, you must go by the Virginia winning numbers. For example, the winning numbers in Pick 4 in New Jersey on Aug. 15 were 8-4-1-6 mid-day and 7-9-7-2at night.

Pick 4 offers players two chances to win each day with a day and night drawing and the opportunity to win up to $5,000 playing the base game.

Odds of winning Pick 4

The chance of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing is 1 in 10,000. Players can visit the Prizes and Odds page for a complete list of odds and prize payouts.

Biggest instant game jackpot winner in US

In 2022, A Michigan resident won the largest prize ever from a scratch-off ticket, taking home $6 million from Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game.

A Virginia man won the largest online instant game when he won $1,817,588 playing "Jackpot Spectacular."

