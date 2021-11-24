Virginia Man Dies in Workplace Accident After Forklift Falls on Him at Home Depot: 'We're Heartbroken'

Home Depot

A 43-year-old Virginia man has died in a forklift accident at a Home Depot store in Fairfax.

Paul Gato, of Woodbridge, was found underneath the heavy machinery just after midnight on Tuesday, according to a statement posted by Fairfax County Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Home Depot spokesperson Margaret Smith called Gato "a happy, friendly and caring person who was always there when someone needed a hand" in a statement to PEOPLE.

"We're heartbroken by the loss of our friend and fellow associate of nine years, and his family is in our prayers," she added.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined that Gato was unloading supplies from a delivery truck when the forklift fell on its side, trapping Gato underneath.

The delivery truck driver heard the loud crash, according to police, before noticing Gato trapped under the forklift and "immediately summoned emergency medical services and police."

Police say detectives found "no indication of criminal activity." An investigation into the incident is still underway.

Detectives are working with officials from the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration, per police.

An autopsy will be performed by the chief medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death.