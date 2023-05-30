Virginia man arrested in death of New Jersey councilwoman gunned down outside her home

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – A Virginia man was arrested Tuesday on murder and gun charges in the killing of a New Jersey borough councilwoman who was found fatally shot in her SUV outside her home earlier this year, prosecutors said.

Rashid Ali Bynum, 28, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and charged with the February slaying of Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. Bynum was taken into custody outside a residence in Chesapeake City, Virginia, without incident.

He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone did not give a motive in the killing during a news conference announcing the arrest Tuesday afternoon.

The prosecutor said Bynum knew Dwumfour from the Champions Royal Assembly Church in Newark and they worked together at the church.

Dwumfour was listed as one of the contacts on his cellphone, Ciccone said, adding later that investigators traced his travels from his cellphone and vehicle location data on Feb. 1.

"The murder has shaken the community and no arrest will bring back the late councilwoman," the prosecutor said.

John Wisniewski, the attorney representing the family, said family members that attended the news conference did not recognize the suspect’s name or his photo.

"For the family, there are as many questions now as to why did he target Eunice, what was the motivation behind him targeting Eunice, and those are all unanswered," Wisniewski said, adding that the family thanked God for answering their prayers during an emotional time.

"I hope that today is the beginning of a healing process," said state Attorney General Matt Platkin.

Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said with the arrest, the path to true justice for Eunice can begin because that’s what she deserves.

"My prayers are going to her family because she has never been forgotten and she’s not going to be forgotten as long as I am here, and as long as I’m a part of Sayreville Eunice's name is going to be continued to be spoken," Kilpatrick said, later adding that she’s looking forward to getting more information about who would want to hurt Dwumfour whom she called "a beautiful person."

Bynum is awaiting extradition to New Jersey. He will be held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional before his appearance for a detention hearing in Superior Court.

This is a case that has drawn national interest.

Dwumfour, 30, a Republican, the first Black elected official in Sayreville, was found dead in her vehicle on Feb. 1 with several gunshot wounds by Sayreville police officers who went to Samuel Circle off Ernston Road in the Parlin section after receiving 911 calls of gunshots fired.

