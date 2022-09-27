'Taking control of our own lives': Virginia students walk out over reversal of transgender protections

Cady Stanton and Alia Wong, USA TODAY
·6 min read

ARLINGTON, Va. – More than 1,000 students walked out of Virginia middle and high schools Tuesday, organizers said, leaving class in protest of the state's reversal of transgender protections that put decisions on students' identities and preferred names at school exclusively in the hands of their parents.

What's in the policy: The guidelines, released Sept. 16 by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration, require students to use restrooms, pronouns and names based on their official school records. It limits sports teams to gender assigned at birth, and it tightens parental notification requirements.

What students are saying: "Revoking (transgender protections) now would be like dialing back the clock. It'd be like telling students, 'we don't really care, you're not really who you believe yourself to be,'" Andrea-Grace Mukuna, 16, told USA TODAY on Tuesday at John R. Lewis High School in Springfield, where more than 100 of her peers walked out for a protest on the football field.

The bigger picture: The walkouts are part of greater nationwide youth pushback to an uptick in anti-LGBTQ policies in schools, including what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law and bans in 18 states against transgender athletes participating in sports that match their gender identity.

More coverage on LGBTQ youth:

Over 1,000 students walk out

Pride Liberation Project, a youth-led LGBTQ advocacy nonprofit, helped organize the walkouts throughout the day at more than 100 schools and said over 1,000 students participated Tuesday. At some high schools in Northern Virginia, hundreds of students poured out of buildings in the morning, spending roughly half an hour chanting their opposition to the new guidance and listening to speakers.

One of Mukuna's main objectives was to raise awareness among her peers about their ability to have a say in what happens next by submitting comments during the policy's public comment period over the next month. She and her co-organizers handed out flyers at the walkout with QR codes that students can scan to go to the website for submitting comments.

"We're really having our own agency and taking control of our own lives in a way that many youths feel they can't at this age," she said, noting that Fairfax County schools have been "progressive in allowing students to go by the name and pronouns of their choosing."

"Teachers have been really accommodating of that, and now a lot of students feel confident in their gender expression," she said.

Student activists at McLean High School encouraged the 100-plus teens who walked out at 10:30 a.m. to attend the district's next school board meeting. "Trans rights are human rights," the organizers chanted into megaphones. "D.O.E., leave us be!"

Some speakers recalled their own mental health struggles and how the new guidelines would cause more pain for already-vulnerable youth.

"I was just completely terrified – I cried," said Casey Calabia, a 17-year-old senior at McLean High School, when they heard about the new policy last week. "It was a huge blow to myself and so many other students. The personal toll of these things – it's just monumental."

What does Youngkin's education policy reverse?

Last year, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's administration instituted model policies that protected transgender and other LGBTQ students at school. The guidelines released this month, The 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students in Virginia's Public School, revises those Department of Education guidelines.

Under the new policy:

  • Students should be referred to by the name and pronouns in their official records unless a parent approves the use of an alternative.

  • Schools may separate sports teams on the basis of sex assigned at birth and are not required to allow students of one sex to participate in sports teams reserved for members of another sex.

  • Students must now file legal documents if they wish to be called by different pronouns.

  • Schools may not encourage teachers to conceal information about a student's gender from their parents.

The policy acknowledges that "every effort should be made to ensure that a transgender student wishing to change his or her means of address is treated with respect, compassion and dignity," but ultimately requires a guardian to sign off on the change, presenting challenges for students with non-LGBTQ-affirming parents.

Impact on transgender students

Students and parents who've spoken out against the guidelines say the changes put LGBTQ youth in danger because it bans they/them pronouns and allows students to be deadnamed or misgendered.

Calabia, the McLean High student, said their biggest concern was a change permitting schools to out students as transgender to their parents without their permission. Calabia is an organizer with Pride Liberation Project.

"I know people personally who are out at school but not out at home," Calabia told USA TODAY. "If they got outed through this transgender model policy, it would absolutely ruin their lives. They do not have supportive households."

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks with reporters after touring a Loudoun County elections facility at the County Office of Elections, in Leesburg, Va., on Sept. 20.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks with reporters after touring a Loudoun County elections facility at the County Office of Elections, in Leesburg, Va., on Sept. 20.

What's next?

A 30-day public comment period opened Monday and has already collected more than 16,000 responses. The state school board will not vote on the model policy but the Superintendent of Public Instruction may amend the final draft based on comments, state Department of Education spokesman Charles Pyle told Education Week.

How have people reacted?

School response: Multiple school boards have suggested they may resist and push back on the policies, including Alexandria City Public Schools and Falls Church City Public Schools, The Washington Post reported.

What Youngkin says: Youngkin spokesman Macaulay Porter said in a statement that the updated policy “delivers on the governor’s commitment to preserving parental rights and upholding the dignity and respect of all public school students.”

Youngkin also joined several states in suing the Biden administration for requiring schools to update policies and signage as well as investigate discrimination allegations involving sexual orientation and gender identity in order to qualify for federal school lunch funding.

Nationwide: A look at other efforts

The Biden administration is currently reviewing comments to its proposed revisions to Title IX regulations, which include codifying protections for transgender and nonbinary students under nondiscrimination categories.

But LGBTQ and survivor advocate groups have also pushed back on the Department of Education for neglecting to address guidelines on transgender and nonbinary student participation in gender-specific sports teams in the revised regulations. Federal Education Department officials have said they plan to propose separate rules on the topic but have not yet released a timeline for doing so.

Florida's so-called Don't Say Gay bill, officially name the Parental Rights in Education Act, that passed in March was the most high-profile example of legislation restricting LGBTQ youth in the United States. It limited speech on sexual orientation and gender identity in public school classrooms. Bills in other states also restrict transgender student participation in gender-specific sports teams and require parental permission for student participation in LGBTQ extracurriculars activities.

Contributing: Kayla Jimenez and Chris Quintana, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Virginia students stage walkout over Youngkin transgender policy

Latest Stories

  • A top member of the Oath Keepers texted with Rudy Giuliani's son about the 2020 election, report says

    The member, Kellye SoRelle, also attempted to text a number at the White House on December 20, 2020, per a new book from ex-GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman.

  • Maisie Williams opens up on 'painful' past with father

    The 'Game of Thrones' actor has said there was 'trauma' in her childhood.

  • Bob Odenkirk Reteams With ‘Better Call Saul’ Actors Andrew Friedman & Michael Naughton For Comedy ‘The Making Of Jesus Diabetes’

    EXCLUSIVE: Better Call Saul Emmy nominee Bob Odenkirk has been set to co-write and co-star in feature comedy The Making of Jesus Diabetes. Odenkirk is collaborating on the project with comedy actor-writers Andrew Friedman (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Michael Naughton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), who also will co-write and co-star. Friedman and […]

  • House of the Dragon Creator Confirms Milly Alcock and Emily Carey Won't Return for Season 2

    Ryan Condal said he's "not closing the door on anything," though he noted Game of Thrones didn't use the flashback storytelling technique

  • Ken Paxton spending Texas tax dollars on Donald Trump’s FBI stunt needs investigation

    It took hundreds of hours for the state attorney general’s office to write an insipid 21-page brief about the Mar-a-Lago search. | Opinion

  • Simu Liu Breaks His Silence Over Shocking 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Moment

    Marvel actor Simu Liu spoke out about his unexpected win in the season premiere of 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' with Mayim Bialik. 'Jeopardy!' fans also reacted to the news.

  • Economist Blasts The 'Raging Incompetence' Of Truss And Kwarteng

    David Blanchflower, who sat on the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, questions whether the prime minister and chancellor will survive.

  • Kevin Durant Reveals Reason Behind Requesting Trade From Brooklyn Nets

    During the NBA offseason, Kevin Durant was at the top of the conversation when it came to his trade...

  • Virginia students protest Youngkin transgender policies

    Student activists held school walkouts across Virginia on Tuesday to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to the state's guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model policies unveiled earlier this month. If adopted by school districts, the policies would require parental sign-off on the use of any name or pronoun other than what's in a student's official record.

  • Danish Military Releases Footage of Nord Stream Pipeline Leaks

    The Danish military released footage on September 27 that they said showed gas leaking from the Nord Stream gas pipelines to the surface of the Baltic Sea.The Danish military said there were two leaks on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, with a third on the Nord Stream 2.The largest leak created a disturbance on the surface of just over a kilometer wide, they said. The smallest made a circle of around 200 meters, the Danish military said.In a statement to Russian media, Nordstream AG, the operator of Nord Stream 1, called the leaks “unprecedented”, saying that the damage to the offshore gas pipelines “occurred on the same day simultaneously.”The cause of the damage to both pipelines was unclear, but authorities in Russia, Denmark, and Poland have not ruled out sabotage.The Swedish Maritime Administration told Expressen that the cause of the leak was not yet known, but added that the gas pipelines are so deep that the damage could not have been caused by a passing boat.German, Danish and Swedish authorities were all investigating the incident. Credit: Forsvaret via Storyful

  • BlackBerry Ltd. reports net loss of US$54M in Q2, revenue of US$168M

    BlackBerry Ltd.'s losses eased in the second quarter compared with last year while its revenue dipped. The company, focused on cybersecurity and internet-enabled technology, says it had a net loss of US$54 million for the quarter ending Aug. 31, compared with a net loss of US$144 million for the same quarter last year. The loss for the Waterloo, Ont.-based company worked out to 10 cents per diluted share, compared with 25 cents per diluted share last year. Revenue of US$168 million was down from

  • UPDATE 1-Kremlin says no decisions taken on border closure amid mobilisation

    This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that no decisions had been taken on closing Russia's borders, amid an exodus of military-age men since President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation last Wednesday. Peskov also acknowledged that some call-ups had been issued in error, saying mistakes were being corrected by regional governors and the ministry of defence.

  • Sussex Police apologises for telling people not to make 'hateful comments' about transgender sex offender

    Sussex Police has apologised for telling people not to make "hateful comments" about a sex offender's gender identity - after the home secretary told the force to "focus on catching criminals" rather than "denying biology". The row broke out when some people on Twitter objected to the force referring to Sally Ann Dixon, who was jailed for 20 years for 30 indecent assaults she committed as a man, as a "woman convicted of historic offences against children". At the time she was known as John Stephen Dixon.

  • Scotland stand firm against Ukraine to win Nations League group

    The result provided a double boost to Steve Clarke’s side’s hopes of European Championship qualification.

  • Texas State Sen. Allegedly Helped Her Husband, the Attorney General, Flee a Subpoena for Abortion Rights Case

    An affidavit alleges that Texas AG Ken Paxton "turned around and RAN back inside the house" when he saw a man attempting to serve him a subpoena. Soon after, he and his wife drove away from the scene

  • Maine man found guilty of 11 charges stemming from Capitol insurrection

    Kyle Fitzsimons, a Maine man who joined rioters at the Capitol, has been convicted on 11 counts including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers. Fitzsimons charged to the frontlines on Jan. 6, 2021, to attack law enforcement.

  • Tucker Craps All Over Kevin McCarthy’s Midterm Election Agenda

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Monday heaped praise on Giorgia Meloni, the far-right politician who will likely become Italy’s next prime minister, citing her comments about the nuclear family as an example of what is lacking in the Republican Party’s recently unveiled congressional platform.The Fox host complained that the GOP’s agenda, which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy released on Friday, doesn’t sufficiently detail the supposed threat to families that those on the left represent.While Mel

  • John Fetterman’s lead against Dr Oz narrows in Pennsylvania

    Fetterman holds a three-point lead against the Republican television host, according to a new poll

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any