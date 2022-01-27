Prince Andrew denies close friendship with Ghislaine Maxwell, in US court files

Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001

Prince Andrew has denied being a close friend of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, in a legal response to the woman who is suing him in the US for sexual assault.

Lawyers for the prince also say he wants to go before a jury to contest the claim brought by Virginia Giuffre.

The Duke of York has consistently denied all the allegations against him.

Ms Giuffre alleges he assaulted her when she was 17 at homes owned by Maxwell and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

But in the 11-page court document, filed on Wednesday, Prince Andrew's legal team list a number of reasons why they believe her civil lawsuit should be dismissed.

One factor they ask the court to consider is the issue of consent.

The document says: "Assuming, without admitting, that Giuffre has suffered any injury or damage alleged in the complaint, Giuffre's claims are barred by the doctrine of consent."

The document also states that Prince Andrew "admits that he met Epstein in or around 1999", but denies that he participated in any abuse with the late financier.

On the matter of a photograph of the prince with his arm around Ms Giuffre, with Maxwell in the background, his lawyers say they do not have enough information to admit or deny its existence.

Elsewhere, the document "denies" Ms Guiffre's claim that Prince Andrew was a close friend of Maxwell.

Writing to a US judge, his lawyers state: "Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint."

US lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents a number of Maxwell's and Epstein's accusers, called this demand a "PR move", saying Ms Giuffre had already asked for a jury trial.

She said Prince Andrew's request was "meaningless" as it was Ms Giuffre's constitutional right to have a jury trial if she asked for one.

Analysis box by Sean Coughlan, royal correspondent
Analysis box by Sean Coughlan, royal correspondent

Prince Andrew has shown he's ready to fight this out in court, firmly rejecting all the claims against him.

Even that infamous photograph with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell is pushed back as unproven.

"Prince Andrew lacks sufficient information to admit or deny the allegation that there exists photographic evidence of his alleged meeting with Giuffre," says his legal response.

His legal team are not giving any ground, with a robust denial of any wrongdoing and attacking the validity of the claims against him.

Prince Andrew is now contesting this case as a private citizen and this latest move paves the way for a bombshell trial in the autumn.

But Buckingham Palace will not relish such thunder clouds hanging over the Platinum Jubilee year.

And even though both sides will be flexing their legal muscles and talking tough, it doesn't rule out negotiations for a settlement.

But if that doesn't happen, Prince Andrew has shown he's ready to put his case to a New York jury.

In the papers, Prince Andrew's lawyers further argue that Ms Giuffre has no legal basis to bring the case since she is a permanent resident of Australia.

They also refer to a 2009 settlement agreement between Ms Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein, a longtime associate of Prince Andrew.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial. British socialite Maxwell was found guilty last month of grooming underage girls to be abused by him.

Ms Giuffre is suing the Queen's son for allegedly sexually assaulting her in London, New York and the Virgin Islands when she was a teenager.

She is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

Earlier in the month, a judge ruled that the case could proceed.

Buckingham Palace later stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and patronages, and said he would contest the case as a private individual.

The new court documents describe the Queen's second son as "Prince Andrew, Duke of York aka Andrew Albert Christian Edward, in his personal capacity".

In a statement, David Boies - who is representing Ms Giuffre - said his client and legal team "look forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial".

    A COVID-19 vaccine specifically targeting the Omicron variant would be "prudent" even if it ultimately may not be needed, the top U.S. infectious disease official said on Tuesday as Pfizer announced trials for such a vaccine. "It makes sense to think in terms of at least having ready an Omicron specific boost," Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical adviser and a member of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, told MSNBC. Earlier on Tuesday, Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE said they have started clinical trials for a version of their vaccine targeting the highly-transmissible variant that has eluded their current two-dose protection and led to breakthrough infections.