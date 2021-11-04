Virginia election results show what may be in store in NC’s Senate race next year

The results of Virginia’s gubernatorial race Tuesday paint an ominous picture for Democrats in North Carolina, where a U.S. Senate race could tip the balance of power in Washington next year.

Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory in a blue state that former President Donald Trump lost twice is a reminder that what happens in the midterm elections next year, both in North Carolina and across the country, could threaten President Joe Biden’s agenda, or strengthen it.

If Republicans in the purple state of North Carolina succeed as Youngkin did and hold onto control of both U.S. Senate seats, the party will be one step closer to taking back control of the chamber and stalling the progress Biden wants to make before the end of his term. One of those two seats is up for grabs in 2022, replacing the retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr.





Republican gains would not be entirely surprising, as midterm elections tend to tilt the balance of power away from the president’s party. That’s exactly what happened in 2018, when Democrats, fueled by frustration with former president Donald Trump, broke Republicans’ supermajority in North Carolina’s state legislature and took back control of the U.S. House.





Still, the result of Virginia’s gubernatorial election “tells us something about what happens to the president’s party in an off year,” said Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University. “It tells us what a Republican path to victory might look like in a purple state.”

Though there are a handful of differences between the two, Virginia’s gubernatorial race and North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race are comparable in the sense that voters across the state can vote in them, and they’re taking place in a year when the president isn’t on the ballot. Those similarities mean the results in Virginia provide a first look at what may be in store for North Carolina next year.

Keeping Trump at arms-length

For Youngkin, a victory in Virginia meant keeping Trump at a safe distance. Trump endorsed Youngkin, giving the candidate the ability to win over some of the former president’s supporters. But Youngkin turned his focus away from Trump as his campaign wore on.

“Youngkin made his campaign Trump-adjacent but not pro-Trump,” Cooper said. “Youngkin walked the line.”

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory is taking a similar approach. Trump endorsed McCrory’s opponent, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, earlier this year. Since then, McCrory, without the ability to tout a Trump endorsement, has kept a degree of separation from the former president. It remains to be seen if that will help McCrory or hurt him in the primary, however.

On the flip side, Youngkin’s opponent, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, spoke often about Trump even though Youngkin distanced himself from the former president — a signal to Democrats in North Carolina that linking candidates to Trump may not be as successful a campaign strategy as it has been in previous years.

“He was only defensive and spoke more about the former president than what he accomplished as a governor the first time he served,” said Duke University political science professor Kerry Haynie.

Virginia’s election also saw higher voter turnout than in recent gubernatorial elections there, according to news reports citing preliminary figures. Much like in the 2018 midterms, many voters cast ballots in the Virginia governor’s race in response to Biden’s track record so far, experts said.

“He’s not popular now,” Haynie said. “The diminished popularity of the president played a role in that race.”

A recent poll from Reuters/Ipsos found 51% of people disapproved of Biden’s performance while 44% approved.

Paul Shumaker, a McCrory political adviser, said midterms can animate unaffiliated voters who voted for Biden and are disappointed with what he’s accomplished so far.

“Midterm elections are about anger management and failed expectations,” Shumaker said.

Both parties are shedding voters who opt to register as unaffiliated rather than associate themselves with either party. Of the nearly 100,000 North Carolinians who changed their party affiliation this year through September, 58% registered as unaffiliated.

After insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, thousands of North Carolina Republicans changed their party registration from Republican to unaffiliated, The News & Observer previously reported. Since then, the number of Republicans leaving the party has decreased slightly, while the number of Democrats leaving the party have increased in recent months.

Database editor David Raynor contributed to this report.

