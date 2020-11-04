Virginia was called for Biden early despite Trump leading. Here's why.

WASHINGTON – Virginia was called early for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, even though he went on to trail President Donald Trump for much of the night. Here is why.

Unlike other states, Virginia is reporting Election Day results first, instead of the early votes, so the results of millions of advance voters won't be known until after 11 p.m. EST.

Brian Slodysko from the Associated Press explained why it called Virginia for Biden, saying, "While only about 10% of the vote had been counted statewide, completed counts in a representative selection of precincts in communities across Virginia showed Biden comfortably ahead of Trump. Those results matched data from AP VoteCast and an analysis of early voting statistics."

The AP declared Biden the winner of Virginia at 7:31 p.m. EST.

Election Day in-person votes, which have been relatively stronger for Republicans, are likely to be reported first in most counties in Virginia.

Democrats are expected to outperform Republicans with early voting and mail-in voting.

The commonwealth was once solidly Republican, but growth in Northern Virginia, the suburbs of Washington, D.C., has flipped Virginia to lean to the Democrats in recent years.

"Democrat Hillary Clinton won Virginia by more than 5 points in 2016. The state has a Democratic governor. And in 2019, Democrats took control of both chambers of the Legislature for the first time in decades," Slodysko said.

Counties must report processed early votes by 11 p.m. EST. However, postmarked mail-in ballots have until noon on Nov. 6, three days after Election Day, to arrive.

Sen. Mark Warner, the Democratic incumbent, was also predicted to win re-election early on in the night despite trailing Republican challenger Daniel Gade for much of the night.

The Associated Press called the race for Warner at 7 p.m. EST.

