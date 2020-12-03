Virgin River star Martin Henderson responds to season 2 cliffhanger

Photo credit: Netflix

Virgin River spoilers follow.

Netflix dropped the season 2 finale of Virgin River last Friday and, if you've seen it all already, you'll know that Jack has seemingly been shot, as Mel found him on the floor of the bar in a bleeding, bad state.

That's quite the cliffhanger, one that we won't find out the resolution to for quite some time, which gives us plenty of time to mull over the possibilities.

Martin Henderson, who plays (played?) Jack in the show, has responded to big twist in an interview with TVLine, teasing about who he thinks it could be.

"[It's a] nice, dramatic end to a season that leaves a lot of unanswered questions," he said. "If we haven't done it with our performances up to that point, hopefully [this mystery] will go some ways to keep people tuned in for season 3.

"Who on Earth would have done that? By the end of the season, there are a few candidates. I always joke that it’s most likely Charmaine. It does pop into your mind!"

Charmaine has motive, seeing as her and Jack broke up, but she's still in love with him and carrying his baby, and was shot down (pun intended) when she tried to get back with him. But is that too obvious? We'll have to wait and see.

Virgin River showrunner Sue Tenney has also talked about the finale's big cliffhanger, as well as teasing Doc's future and where the two new characters who arrived in the finale could go from here.

She also teased that the third season could also feature a larger time jump than we had between season 1 and 2.

Virgin River seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream in their entirety on Netflix now. The show hasn't been renewed for a third season at the time of writing.

