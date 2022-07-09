Virgin River Season 4 Breakdown: 10 Troubling Twists Revealed in Trailer

Virgin River fans, your wait is almost over. The Netflix drama returns for its 12-episode fourth season on Wednesday, July 20 — and thanks to the trailer, which finally dropped yesterday, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Mel, Jack and the rest of the town’s colorful characters.

Between the town’s hot new doctor (with eyes for Mel?), Hope’s difficult road to recovery, Doc’s mysterious grandson and Jack’s apparent drinking problem, there’s no shortage of drama to come. And wait… What’s this about Mark’s mom trying to gain custody of Mel’s embryos?!

More from TVLine

Read on for 10 teases from the Season 4 trailer, then drop a comment with your hopes for Virgin River‘s finest below.

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.