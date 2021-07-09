Virgin River Season 3 Is Barely Out, and We're Already Hoping For a Season 4

VIRGIN RIVER, New Beginnings, (season 2, ep. 201, aired Nov. 27, 2020). photo: Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

The third season of Virgin River brings with it all the big-time, small-town drama and romance we've come to expect from the Netflix series. Will there be a season four in the near future? Netflix hasn't confirmed anything yet, but we certainly hope we'll get another season to resolve those major cliffhangers!

As per usual with Netflix shows, the streamer hasn't commented on the renewal status of Virgin River beyond the current season. Even for Netflix's most popular shows, it can take several weeks or even months before anything is announced about future seasons. Considering what a big hit Virgin River is (and the fact that there are over 20 novels in the book series it's based on!), we feel pretty confident in assuming that there are plans for a fourth season already, even if they're not official.

Without official renewal news, we also don't have much information about production for a theoretical fourth season yet, either. One major production question (and plot question, too!) ties to one of the show's longtime series regulars: Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope. Fair warning: spoilers afoot from here on out!

Related: The Special Thing About Virgin River Isn't the Romance - It's the Strength of the Women

Hope isn't physically present in Virgin River throughout the third season; she spends most of it out of town, caring for her sick and elderly aunt, and only appearing via video and phone calls. That particular plot point was necessitated by filming complications during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to show runner Sue Tenney.

"That was a pandemic pivot," Tenny told Entertainment Weekly. "We've worked very hard to make sure she was still very much in the show. If we have a fourth season, everyone is now vaccinated and the pandemic is not what it was. So, I would hope that we would have Annette back." Tenney also noted that a planned storyline - Doc and Hope's vow renewal - was held back from the season. "When we get to that point, which is a re-commitment ceremony, we definitely are going to want to see that," she said.

There are a lot of loose ends to tie up when Virgin River does return for another season. By the end of season three, we've got a possible frame-up, an impending kidnapping, an ongoing medical crisis, a potentially fatal car crash, a mysterious new arrival, and a shocking pregnancy, all with major questions left unanswered. Hopefully, Netflix plans to renew Virgin River for a fourth season, so we can find out what happens next to all our favorite characters!