‘Virgin River’: Sarah Dugdale Joins Season 2 Cast; Grayson Gurnsey Upped To Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Dugdale (In The Shadow Of The Moon) is set as a series regular opposite Alexandra Breckenridge in the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Virgin River romance drama series. Additionally, Grayson Gurnsey, who recurred in the first season, has been promoted to series regular for season 2 of the series based on the bestselling books by Robyn Carr.

The contemporary romance story is centered around nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe’s (Breckenridge) recent move to the remote California town of Virgin River. Yearning for a fresh start, Monroe soon discovers that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home. Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Jenny Cooper, Colin Lawrence, and Daniel Gillies also star.

Dugdale will play Lizzie, a powder keg of cunning, beauty and unbridled impulsivity, who blows into the small town of Virgin River like a tornado after her parents ship her off in the wake of a shoplifting bust. She claims she doesn’t give a damn about her family’s rejection, but beneath the cynicism is a young woman with a bruised heart that masks pain with brashness.

Gurnsey portrays Ricky, a clean-cut, nice-looking teenager who works at the local tavern owned by Jack (Henderson), living with his grandmother after the loss of his parents. Upon the arrival of this beautiful newcomer into town, he struggles between being a good kid and finding the confidence to make his own choices. Gurnsey appeared in 19 episodes in season 1.

The series was developed for television by showrunner and executive producer Sue Tenney, and also stars Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Jenny Cooper, Colin Lawrence and Daniel Gillies. Jocelyn Freid, Roma Roth, and Christopher E. Perry serve as executive producers.

Dugdale previously appeared in the Netflix feature In The Shadow Of The Moon opposite Boyd Holbrook and Michael C. Hall, and will next be seen in the thriller There’s Someone Inside Your House for producers Shawn Levy and James Wan, also for Netflix. Her recent credits include the trio of Lifetime features The Bad Seed for director Rob Lowe, The College Admissions Scandal and the title role in Death Of A Cheerleader, as well as Phil starring Greg Kinnear and Emily Mortimer, and the Hallmark miniseries Mystery 101.

Gurnsey played the lead of the Canadian comedy series Game On opposite Samantha Bee, and starred in the Hallmark feature Garage Sale Mystery and Family Pictures for Lifetime.

Dugdale is represented by RED Management and Gurnsey by MoGood Talent, both are managed by Brave Artists.

